25+ Recipes to Make With a Bag of Frozen Broccoli

Updated August 24, 2022
Can your weeknight dinners use a little more green? Keeping frozen broccoli on hand makes it easy to whip up a delicious and nutrient-filled meal on the fly. Roasted, steamed, or sautéed, frozen broccoli is the star ingredient in these convenient weeknight recipes. 

Shrimp and Broccoli Rotini

This is a great go-to pasta recipe that you can whip up in a pinch with essentially whatever you have on hand. You can try swapping the shrimp for white beans to turn the lemony seafood pasta into a vibrant vegetarian entrée.

One-Pan Broccoli-Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese

Butternut squash puree enhances the color here without distracting from the cheesy flavor, and it sneaks in another serving of vegetables. If you can't find frozen butternut puree, swap in an equal amount of mashed sweet potato or canned unsweetened pumpkin.

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

A traditional creamy chicken casserole can have more than 800 calories per serving! Try our lightened up version that offers great flavor without all the calories.

Broccoli and Beef with Oyster Sauce

Consider the dinner dilemma solved with this fast and flavorful dinner. Using frozen broccoli helps this fast meal come together in a snap.

Bucatini Aglio e Olio

Dinner doesn't get much simpler than this classic, garlicky pasta dish. Especially awesome for those weeks when you just can't seem to make it to the grocery store, aglio e olio is easy to whip up with just a handful of pantry staples. You can definitely use spaghetti noodles instead of bucatini, but consider picking up a box of bucaini to try next time you go shopping. The noodle's hollow shape offers a texture (not to mention, sauce-gripping abilities) that we just love.

Broccoli-Bacon Skillet Pizza

Microwave-in-bag fresh vegetables help this meal come together lickety-split. A hot cast-iron skillet helps to crisp the bottom of the crust while the surface gets golden brown under the broiler--no baking required.

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup 

This copycat version of Panera's broccoli cheddar soup makes the fan-favorite dish easy to enjoy anytime. Plus, this simple-to-follow recipe rivals the original in terms of flavor, and at a fraction of the cost. The roux (a thickening base made of flour and butter) is used to create the soup's signature smooth, rich consistency. The addition of turmeric brightens the natural yellow tint of this cheesy soup and adds a subtle depth of flavor. 

Cheesy Sausage, Broccoli, and Quinoa Casserole

We traded white rice for whole-grain quinoa and kicked out any processed ingredients for a new take on this comfort classic. Freeze an extra pan of this whole-grain main for kid-friendly comfort. To add more flavor to quinoa, try toasting it. Here's how: After you've rinsed and drained the quinoa, heat a saucepan over medium-high heat and add the quinoa. Toast, stirring, until the grains begin to smell fragrant. Then, add the water and cook as normal. 

Kung Pao Chicken

Homemade Chinese food is a tasty and delicious way to save money in your food budget.  This classic kung pao chicken is ready in just 30 minutes.

Broccoli-and-Bacon Muffin-Tin Frittatas

This easy make-ahead breakfast will have you set for the week. You get two mini frittatas per serving for only 168 calories; pair with a piece of fruit for a satisfying breakfast. Store cooked frittatas in the fridge for up to four days.

Charred Orange-Chile Broccoli

Roasting brings out the sweet flavor of broccoli while adding a pleasant bitter note. The mildly spicy soy-orange sauce brings it all into balance. Taking the extra step to remove the woody outer layer from the broccoli stems makes the entire floret tender. Look for Asian chile-garlic sauce with other Asian flavorings and condiments.

Creamy Broccoli-Cheese Soup

We like our version extra chunky, so we only puree about a third of the broccoli mixture in step 3. For a thinner, smoother consistency, add more soup to the blender.

Broccoli Cornbread Muffins

This Southern-style cornbread is blissfully easy to prepare thanks to a few store-bought ingredients like frozen broccoli and corn muffin mix. Make this cornbread muffin recipe for an easy barbecue side or a festive dinner bread.

Broccoli-and-Cauliflower Gratin

Cheesy, veggie-packed, and full of flavor, guests will love this comforting take on this classic side dish.

Broccoli, Pancetta, and Parmesan Frittata

Baked frittatas are like overstuffed omelets that you don't have to worry about flipping. To save time, you can microwave the broccoli florets in a covered microwave-safe bowl at HIGH for 2 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Spaghetti with Creamy Broccoli Pesto

Spaghetti with Creamy Broccoli Pesto is great for kids—especially since they don't have to know it's full of good-for-them broccoli.

Shrimp and Broccoli Scampi

Don't skip the cornstarch mixture here--it helps the garlicky sauce cling to the pasta.

Fried Rice with Broccoli and Eggs

Stir-frying rice is a great way to turn leftover rice into a quick and easy meal. It's important that the rice is cold so it won't become sticky while cooking; the oil coats the chilled grains and prevents clumping.

Broccoli Bread

Savory with a touch of sweetness, Broccoli Bread cooks up like cornbread but offers fiber and calcium. It works well as a side dish, especially on soup night.

Pasta with Chickpeas and Broccoli

Simple and easy to make, this fast dinner is on the table in just 25 minutes! Perfect for busy weeknights, you'll definitely want to add this simple dinner to your rotation.

Broccoli-and- Cheese-Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes are ideal side dishes for a crowd. You can prep them early, get them in the oven, then set up a buffet of toppings for guests to choose from. For these broccoli-topped spuds, you may want to offer a bowl of sour cream.

Broccoli and Feta Frittata

Queso-Broccoli Potato Chowder

Cozy and comforting, this hearty chowder definitely deserves a spot on your table come soup season. Easy to make thanks to frozen broccoli and simple ingredients, you'll want to make this hearty chowder all autumn long!

Broccoli-and-Cheddar Mini Quiches

Who needs a pie pan or pastry dough when you've got muffin tins? This quiche recipe combines the standard custard mixture with steamed broccoli and cheddar cheese baked into muffin-sized mini quiches. These are the perfect breakfast treats for your little ones—especially if you have a daily broccoli battle on your hands!

Orecchiette with Broccoli, Tomatoes and Sausage

One reviewer says, "Kids and boyfriend all loved this! Very easy to make, I especially liked the idea of boiling the pasta and broccoli together - I had never thought of that before!"

Broccoli and Chicken Noodle Soup

Traditional broccoli cheese soups often have more than 16 grams of fat and 2,000 milligrams of sodium per serving. This soup offers a healthier alternative without sacrificing the delicious flavor. If the broccoli florets are large, break them into smaller pieces at the stalk instead of chopping them; they'll cook more quickly. Thin the soup with milk if needed when reheating.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

"The old-school version of this recipe uses canned soup and often calls for frozen broccoli. My new twist is made with fresh, wholesome ingredients. It takes just a smidgen of more time, but the results are absolutely extraordinary." --Contributing editor Virginia Willis, author of the forthcoming Lighten Up, Y'all

