15 Recipes To Use a Bag of Frozen Corn
Frozen corn is the ultimate recipe hack. Swap it in for fresh corn to enjoy some of your favorite dishes long after the summer harvest has ended. From chili to casseroles, and even quesadillas, there are so many delicious ways to use up that bag of frozen corn you have on hand.
Esquites (Creamy Corn Salad)
Esquites is a cousin to elote--that street food favorite of creamy cheese-coated corn cobs. You can also find this off-the-cob version with Mexican street food vendors. It's great on its own or served as a side dish with grilled meats.
Poblano Corn Pudding
Guaranteed to heat up any meal, this corn pudding is a tasty menu item for a Mexican-themed buffet.
Corn Fritter Casserole
This moist, sweet-savory side dish is a cross between corn bread and corn pudding. You can use 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels in place of the canned corn, if you prefer.
Quick Chicken-Corn Chowder
This 5-star corn chowder can be on your table in less than 30 minutes for dinner tonight thanks to convience items like rotisserie chicken and frozen corn.
Pinto Bean Chili with Corn and Winter Squash
The spiciness of this light yet satisfying chili is complemented by the subtle sweetness of corn and winter squash. Queso fresco is a crumbly, slightly salty Mexican cheese that's available in many large supermarkets. If you can't find it, substitute crumbled feta or farmer cheese. For a heartier chili, add one cup thawed frozen meatless crumbles. For a vegan version, use shredded soy cheddar or mozzarella cheese.
Corn and Salmon Chowder
The secret to this hearty soup is its flavorful broth, made with the corncobs. The kernels add extra corn flavor and crunch.
Creamy Street Corn Soup
Love elote? Of course, who doesn't? This vibrant and creamy summer soup hits all the crave-worthy flavor notes of the classic Mexican street corn, but comes in a slightly less-messy format. Whether you serve it as an appetizer or your main dish, this street corn soup is sure to become a fast favorite.
Chilled Corn Soup
This recipe for chilled corn soup yields an incredibly sumptuous, velvety concoction—but it's vegan—and nearly fat-free—and uses one of summer's best and cheapest vegetables. Use corn at the peak of freshness as this simple preparation will highlight corn's natural sweetness.
Spicy Jalapeño Corn Bread
Zing goes the chile, pop goes the fresh, sweet corn; this corn bread recipe is perfect for those who like their corn bread loaded with flavor.
Cheesy Corn Spoon Bread
Corn and Bacon Chowder
To capture the freshness of yellow jewel-like corn without the fuss of shucking ears or cutting kernels off the cob, use packages of frozen baby gold and white corn. This chowder is so wonderfully sweet with the frozen corn that our taste testers gave it our highest rating.
Creamy Corn Risotto
Late summer harvest of fresh corn shines in this simple Creamy Corn Risotto.
Skillet Poblano Corn
Just a few simple ingredients go into this super-easy side, and with just 10 minutes of prep time, you can have it on the table and ready to eat in a flash!
Zucchini with Corn and Cilantro
Use this vegetable medley as a fresh substitute for salsa or guacamole salad on a Tex-Mex fiesta plate.
Cheesy Corn-and-Black-Bean Quesadillas
Kids and adults alike will love these easy quesadillas. Perfect for a party platter or just to enjoy as a simple meal, they're sure to disappear quickly.