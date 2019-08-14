25+ Game-Changing Chili Recipes to Make This Year

There is nothing quite like a hearty bowl of chili. In one spoonful, you get some heat, spice, veggies, beans, and chunks of tender, savory meat (unless we're talking vegetarian). It's an equally approachable dish for both the novice and experienced cook to make and share with the family and friends. If you have the patience, let your chili simmer for a few hours; it's one of those dishes that only gets better with time. From the foolproof classics to next-level upgrades, we have the perfect pot for all occasions—from tailgating to your next chili cook-off.