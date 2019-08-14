25+ Game-Changing Chili Recipes to Make This Year
There is nothing quite like a hearty bowl of chili. In one spoonful, you get some heat, spice, veggies, beans, and chunks of tender, savory meat (unless we're talking vegetarian). It's an equally approachable dish for both the novice and experienced cook to make and share with the family and friends. If you have the patience, let your chili simmer for a few hours; it's one of those dishes that only gets better with time. From the foolproof classics to next-level upgrades, we have the perfect pot for all occasions—from tailgating to your next chili cook-off.
Easy Chili
Look no further for the ultimate, easy chili recipe. You may think you know how to make chili, but our homemade chili recipe is a gamechanger. With just a push of a button, your weekday dinner is taken care of as the chili cooks away in the slow-cooker. Add chili to your next barbeque to top grilled sausages for an upgraded version of chili dogs. You can easily substitute ground turkey instead of beef for a lighter option and the rest of the ingredients should already be stocked away in your pantry. To top the hot, spicy chili, add shredded Cheddar cheese and corn chips for extra flavor and texture.
Can't-Believe-It's-Veggie Chili
Mushrooms and liquid aminos (soybean concentrate) lend meaty flavor. Top with blistered jalapeños.
White Chili with Avocado Cream
Try this recipe for a flavorful and satisfying white chicken chili.
Veggie Cassoulet
A looser, brothier version of the classic French meat-and-bean casserole, this stew delivers umami satisfaction from porcini mushrooms and rich, nutty Parmesan cheese.
Fast Chicken Chili with Butternut Squash
Rotisserie chicken helps make this hearty chili super speedy without sacrificing rich, deep, and complex flavor.
Smoky Slow-Cooked Chili
This hearty slow cooker pork chili with pinto beans gets its smoky flavor from the combination of chili powder, cumin, oregano. tomatillos, and Mexican-style hot tomato sauce.
Summer Garden Chili Bowls
While the summer heat often makes us go for lighter foods, that doesn't mean we don't still want chili—so we made a lighter, brighter version. Equally perfect for a casual summer supper at home as it is for fueling a cookout or tailgate, these chili bowls are loaded up with vibrant veggies. To keep this tasty entree quick and simple, we use canned chili as a base, then dress it up with grilled corn and zucchini, black beans, fresh avocado slices, cilantro, queso fresco, and a handful of corn chips for good measure. Serve with lime wedges and you have a summer hit on your hands.
Pork-and-Black Bean Chili
Fresh tomatillos look like small green tomatoes wrapped in thin papery skin. Remove skin, and rinse before chopping. If you can't find fresh, look for canned on the Latin aisle at the grocery.
Beef-and-Bean Chili
This classic red chili has chunks of stew meat and ground beef along with tomatoes, red beans, and spices. Fire-roasted tomatoes add a note of smokiness to the mix. If you can't find fire-roasted, use plain tomatoes and add a pinch of smoked paprika.
"Meaty" Vegetarian Chili
This is an all-time favorite for a chilly night. The classic meaty beef chili gets a modern makeover with the combination of three hearty beans and vegetarian ground "beef." Make this dish in bulk and freeze the leftovers for a lazy dinner down the road. Feel free to change up the vegetables in any way you'd like; butternut squash or zucchini are always delicious additions. A recipe so good, even carnivores will be asking for seconds.
Beef, Bacon and Beer Chili
Scoop in and warm up with a hearty, rich chili that's perfect for fall.
Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili
Butternut squash adds slightly sweet flavor to this classic meatless chili. It's delicious as-is, but you can also add in some corn and bell peppers and substitute black beans for white beans, if you'd like.
Turkey, Squash and Black Bean Chili
Butternut squash adds additional nutrients, flavor, and bulk to Turkey, Squash and Black Bean Chili. Serve this easy one-dish dinner over brown rice, or with warm corn tortillas or cornbread on the side.
Quinoa and Roasted Pepper Chili
A bowl of spicy Quinoa and Roasted Pepper Chili guarantees to take the chill off a cold winter's day. This vegetarian chili is loaded with fresh vegetables, pinto beans, and quinoa and gets its zing from poblano chiles.
Smoky Two-Bean Vegetarian Chili
A wee bit of canned chipotle chiles goes a long way in infusing this hearty chili with rich, smoky flavor and a hint of heat.
Mexican Black Bean Sausage Chili
If you make this chili recipe ahead, you may need to thin the chili with water. To save time, combine the sausage ingredients in advance, and finish the chili later.
Mexican Black-Bean Chili
If you're looking for an easy chili recipe, check out this Mexican-inspired black bean chili. It features ground chuck, onion, bell pepper, and traditional chili spices. For more easy chilis, check out our complete chili recipe collection.
(Low-Fat) Chicken Chili
Chili can be cheaper when you make it with ground chicken instead of ground beef. And this chili is great for a last-minute supper because all the ingredients are items that you can keep on hand in either the freezer or pantry.
Tex-Mex Chili
Try this easy 5 ingredient Tex-Mex Chili. Hot chili beans and salsa give this dish some heat. Serve with cornbread or rolls for a hearty supper.
Chunky Beef Chili
This hearty beef chili features boneless chuck roast and a medley of traditional chili seasonings. Serve with homemade cornbread for a complete meal.
Beef-and-Black-eyed Pea Chili
This slightly Southern take on traditional beef-and-bean chili calls for swapping the usual cans of beans for black-eyed peas. Serve with a side of homemade cornbread.
Three-Bean Miso Chili
Miso is the ticket to achieving pronounced depth in this vegetarian soup, while peanut butter helps build body. Find white miso in the refrigerated section near the produce.
Steak Fajita Chili
Make this staff-favorite one of your go-to dutch-oven dinners this fall. Tougher cuts of meat, like chuck-eye turn meltingly soft, root vegetables make the stew rich and hearty, and a dollop of Greek yogurt adds just the right amount of tang, to cut through the rich sauce and brighten the meal.
Cauliflower Chili
Oscar Wilde famously espoused, "Everything in moderation, including moderation." That is the spirit of this recipe. It isn't attempting to make chili super low-calorie. It is attempting to mitigate the calories while retaining full pleasure. And it takes advantage of the texture and mild flavor of the current darling of the pantry, riced cauliflower. Readily available in pretty much any produce section of your local grocery store, or easily made by pulsing cauliflower florets in your food processor, this vegetable adds bulk to a chili while cutting the calories from meat literally in half.
Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey
Consider dinner covered for the day after Thanksgiving. This comforting slow cooker recipe is made with leftover turkey and will feed a full house. Cornmeal helps thicken this chili, and adds a hint of toasty corn flavor. Choose fine, rather than coarse, cornmeal for the smoothest texture. This is the perfect recipe to throw in the slow cooker before you head out the door on Black Friday. Let everything cook for 7 hours and you'll come home to a house that smells great. You'll be glad you have this Slow Cooker Turkey Chili to keep you warm.
Can't-Believe-It's-Vegan Chili
This dish is sure to make it into your regular rotation: completely satisfying chili that cooks in a fraction of the time it takes to make traditional meat chili. This recipe makes plenty; freeze leftovers for up to three months. Vegan sausage varies widely in taste and texture; we liked the meatiness and mild heat of the Field Roast brand, Mexican Chipotle flavor.
White Chicken Chili
When the cold weather season starts to feel endless, take a break from traditional chili and warm up with a steaming bowl of this white chicken chili. Loaded with tender chicken and creamy white beans, this easy weeknight dish is both hearty and healthy. Hot sauce and green chilis add a kick of heat to this white bean chicken chili, while shredded Monterey Jack cheese mellows out the spice. Making eight servings, this white chicken chili recipe is ideal for family gatherings around the holidays. Top your bowl of white chicken chili with crushed tortilla chips for a satisfying crunch.