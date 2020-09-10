15+ Sheet Pan Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall
If there's a time your oven was meant to thrive, it's fall. Autumn's bounty brings seasonal ingredients that beg to be roasted and baked: Think apples, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, peppers and more. As you fall back into the routine surrounding going back to school, colder temperatures, and less daylight, you're gonna need some meals that you can count on. Enter the sheet pan: You get all the benefits of oven-induced caramelization, simple prep, delicious results, and a nice, toasty kitchen. Whether you're looking for an easy but still exciting meal for a weeknight or baking up straightforward breakfasts, snacks, and sweets, these sheet pan recipes will help you make the most of fall flavors.
Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli and Butternut Squash
This easy, flavorful supper brings great taste and texture to the humble sheet pan. The juicy roasted pork tenderloin has a nice herb coating, and its delicious creamy tarragon mustard sauce is great with the butternut squash and the roasted broccoli florets. The sweet roasted squash balances the savory roasted broccoli, and the meat is perfect with just a schmear of the sauce. Pork tenderloins typically come in packages of two, so freeze one for later or double the recipe for a larger crowd. Make sure to preheat the oven with the rimmed baking sheet inside—this way, the tenderloin gets a nice sear and color before the vegetables hit the baking sheet.
Salmon with Green Beans and Smashed Potatoes
Smart timing makes this sheet pan supper easy and keeps your dish count down. Briefly microwave the potatoes first to help them cook up perfectly tender with the salmon; add the green beans last to keep them bright and crunchy.
Cinnamon-Apple Dutch Baby
This sheet pan Dutch baby is a perfect dish to whip up for a group brunch, but can easily be transformed into dessert when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts
For the zestiest flavor, rub the chops with the brown sugar mixture the night before, and let them chill overnight.
Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale
Looking for a new go-to one-dish meal? Try our Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale. Jarred sun-dried tomato pesto makes a great shortcut and adds loads of flavor without tacking on a ton of extra ingredients. The result is perfectly cooked chicken and potatoes and delicious kale with just the right amount of char. We used Stonewall Kitchen's sun-dried tomato pesto, but feel free to use another brand. You can also rehydrate some dried tomatoes with warm water and olive oil, then run them through a mini food processor. If you need to back on baking time, you can cut the potatoes in half. Pair this one-dish meal with a glass of white wine.
Sheet Pan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
This simple sheet pan technique allows you to make five grilled cheese sandwiches with at the same time (meaning everyone around the table gets an equally gooey and warm sandwich at the same time), and with not much more effort than it takes to prep one. We went with 4 type of cheese—goat, white cheddar, provolone, and Swiss—for these buttery, rich sheet pan grilled cheese sandwiches, but feel free to change the cheeses up depending on what you like or what you have in your fridge. You could also dress these up with a few added toppings, like spinach, basil leaves, and tomato slices—or allow folks to customize their own sandwich. Your grilled cheese, your choice.
Sheet Pan Beefy Bean Nachos
These Sheet Pan Beefy Bean Nachos are proof that a quick, effortless dinner can still be fun. They're loaded with pantry and freezer staples like taco seasoning and beans, but still customizeable enough to garnish with whatever fresh ingredients you have on hand.
Sheet Pan Oatmeal Toffee-Orange Cream Bars
These toasty-sweet, sheet pan sandwich cookies are fantastic for potlucks or tailgates—heck, whip a batch up on the weekend and enjoy for after-school snacks or dessert throughout the week. Toffee bits and cinnamon kick up the flavor of a traditional oatmeal cookie, while adding fresh orange zest to the filling adds a special touch or bright flavor to these tasty bars. Be sure the cookie is completely cool (out of the pan) before cutting it, or it will crumble. And to ensure a smooth cut, you'll want to chill the filled cookie really well before slicing into bars.
Marinated London Broil with Potatoes, Broccoli, and Roasted Garlic Aioli
This sheet pan dinner couldn't be easier (or more delicious), and utilizing inexpensive London broil, it's one you'll come back to again and again. Serving this budget-friendly dinner with a shortcut aioli takes the entire meal up a notch with minimal effort. In testing, we even found that using jarred roasted garlic, rather than preparing your own, absolutely delivers on flavor. London broil will be labeled as such in many supermarkets, but you can also substitute flank steak or top round.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala
With a little sheet pan savvy, flavor-packed chicken tikka masala has never been more accessible. While we suggest marinating the chicken for at least four hours, if you didn't plan ahead, you can simply marinate the inherently tender chicken thighs for as long as you have time for.
Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas
This dish is all the best of potatoes au gratin packed into the convenience of a sheet pan supper. There's plenty of crispy, cheese topping that's got a nice element of fresh thyme flavor, the corners and edges maintain a nice crisp, and the potatoes are perfectly cooked in the center. The ham and peas make this a full meal, but not so much that anyone will feel like this is anything but comfort food. When you're adding the cheese sauce, shake the baking sheet a bit to make sure the sauce permeates the potato layers and settles in—this will result in perfect distribution and prevent any overflowing in the oven.
Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Sausages
These simple Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Sausages are about to become a staple in your kitchen. There's minimal prep and cleanup, and everything comes together in less than an hour, so so it's perfect for a weeknight. The crisp, creamy potatoes and charred peppers and onions make a perfect pairing for the sweet-yet-savory sausages, and adding parsley at the end provides just the right amount of freshness. You can find fresh bratwursts in the meat section of your grocery store, over by the proportioned burgers. You can also use fresh Italian sausages instead. Stirring the veggies together on the sheet pan means you use one less dish and also lets you grease the pan more efficiently. Pair with a green salad, a wedge of toasted sourdough bread, and a beer or glass of merlot or pinot noir for a well-rounded meal.
Mediterranean Sheet Pan Meatballs
Our super easy, no-fuss Mediterranean Sheet Pan Meatballs are the weeknight dinner you've been waiting for. They're loaded with the rich, aromatic flavors you love from Mediterranean cuisine: The lamb is savory and salty, the za'atar adds complexity, and the banana peppers and feta add some zip and zing and bring all the flavors together. If you're not a fan of ground lamb, feel free to try another ground meat, such as turkey. Serve with a simply dressed salad, couscous, or with some pitas and fresh veggies.
Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches
Make perfectly pressed and toasty Cuban sandwiches for a crowd in one go with this genius sheet pan technique. Beyond being an obvious choice for your next party or tailgate, this recipe is an incredible way to recycle leftover pork roast or pork tenderloin into a delicious way to feed a group. Brushing the bread with pickle juice is a smart trick for keeping the bread from drying out too much and delivers an additional punch of flavor.
Butternut Squash Tacos
All that separates you from these Butternut Squash Tacos is a sheet pan, a blender, and one hour. Thanks to the chickpeas, these vegetarian tacos are packed with protein (i.e. super filling). The tender butternut squash and every-so-slightly crisp chickpeas get earthiness and some spice from turmeric and curry powder, while the creamy avocado-cilantro sauce provides zest and tanginess that complements the spices. Finally, crumbled feta provides extra tang and salt, while radish slices bring in a nice crunch. If you're not a fan of butternut squash, feel free to sub in sweet potatoes. Repurpose any leftover filling into a hash or scramble the next morning.
Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes
The seasoning blend called Chinese five-spice adds a warm note without pushing the apples into pie territory, and the apples are tart enough to balance the flavor too. Cooked fennel bulbs add a warm, aromatic note that makes this sheet pan dinner smell like a cozy, Autumn night. Roasting ingredients together on a sheet pan saves time and reduces cleanup. Make sure to head to your farmer's market between August and November for the freshest, ripest apples that will yield the most flavorful, sweet results.
Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies
We have a saying around here: A good sheet pan dinner is always a winner. And this quick and easy steak and veggie supper is a shining example. It's a delicious taste of what cookbook author Julie Grimes offers in $10 Dinners: Delicious Meals for a Family of 4 that Don't Break the Bank; grab a copy today for more family-friendly recipes that are equally friendly on your wallet.
Sheet Pan Thai Red Curry Mussels
Easy weeknight dinners don't get any more impressive than these sheet pan mussels. Bold aromatics come together with curry paste and rich coconut milk for an incredible broth that goes right on the sheet pan to steam the mussels and infuse them with flavor. We keep the prep time low on this restaurant-quality dish by opting for prepared ginger, garlic, and lemongrass paste; however, feel free to substitute fresh, whole ingredients. In fact, if you have some time to spare, you could even try your hand at making your own curry paste.