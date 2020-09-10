15+ Sheet Pan Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Sausages Recipe

These simple Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Sausages are about to become a staple in your kitchen. There's minimal prep and cleanup, and everything comes together in less than an hour, so so it's perfect for a weeknight. The crisp, creamy potatoes and charred peppers and onions make a perfect pairing for the sweet-yet-savory sausages, and adding parsley at the end provides just the right amount of freshness. You can find fresh bratwursts in the meat section of your grocery store, over by the proportioned burgers. You can also use fresh Italian sausages instead. Stirring the veggies together on the sheet pan means you use one less dish and also lets you grease the pan more efficiently. Pair with a green salad, a wedge of toasted sourdough bread, and a beer or glass of merlot or pinot noir for a well-rounded meal.