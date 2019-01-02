Our Easiest Recipes of All Time

Updated September 02, 2022
Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Adam Hickman and Briana Riddock

Did you resolve to cook more this year? In addition to saving money, eating at home also helps cuts out the added, unnecessary ingredients that often sneak into restaurant dishes. Cooking and eating in more often may seem like a challenge, but that's where these recipes come in; we know that life gets in the way, so you need meals that don't. We're talking short hands-on prep times (every recipe here requires 30 minutes or less) and foolproof cooking methods, like Instant Pot and single-skillet dishes. 

Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Sauce

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Adam Hickman and Briana Riddock

Are you ready for the best chicken enchiladas of your life? While you could use a rotisserie chicken for this cheesy enchilada recipe, poaching chicken breasts in a delicately flavored liquid both creates succulently tender meat (that won't dry out as the casserole bakes) and adds another layer of flavor to the dish. 

Pan-Seared Pork Chops with Roasted Fennel and Tomatoes

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

One pan, a handful of ingredients, and 30 minutes are all you need to put this impressive pork chop skillet dinner on the table. This flavor-packed, single-skillet supper is an easy dinner for two that feels like something special. It's also an ideal recipe for one, as the leftover chop and veggies reheat well for a next-day lunch worth looking forward to. 

Shrimp Scampi

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Elegant dinners don't have to take a long time and a ton of effort—this one only takes 10 minutes. 

Easy Chicken Parmesan

Credit: Greg DuPreeFood Styling: Rishon HannersProp Styling: Thom Driver

This chicken parmesan is an Italian classic that's easy to make and easy on your budget.

Instant Pot Peruvian Chicken

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

It's recipes like this one—which requires only 20 minutes of hands-on cooking to create an incredible (seriously, our test kitchen staff was blown away by the flavor this easy chicken dinner packed) whole-bird main course—that remind us exactly why we love the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Two-Minute Taco Soup

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Dinner doesn't get any easier than this tasty taco soup that the whole family will love. 

Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

This healthy whole-grain spin on a comfort food classic is indulgent, creamy, and a guaranteed family-pleaser. Cost for 4: $10.31

Instant Pot Pork Shoulder

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Make tonight's dinner a breeze with a little help from your Instant Pot. With just a few simple ingredients, this easy recipe definitely belongs in your dinner rotation.

Skillet Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables and Shallot Vinaigrette

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

This elegant single-skillet meal for two is deceptively easy to make. Ready in under an hour, this skillet chicken dinner includes your protein (perfectly golden-crisp chicken thighs), green veggies (peas and asparagus), a starch (baby Yukon gold potatoes), and a whole lot of vibrant flavor (hello, shallot vinaigrette). A great recipe for anyone cooking for one or two, this easy weeknight chicken dinner is one you're sure to come back to again and again. 

Ham Biscuit Casserole

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Make your next brunch a success with this simple and complete breakfast that includes everything you love, like eggs, biscuits, and ham. 

Instant Pot Gumbo

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Gumbo is traditionally a time- and labor-intensive dish, but our Instant Pot recipe delivers full-on flavor in just one hour. 

Shrimp Alfredo Pot Pie

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Creamy, luscious, and very rich, this pot pie is super delicious and highly comforting. Store-bought Alfredo sauce makes prep a breeze. 

Simple Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Spicy, creamy, and wholly comforting! 

