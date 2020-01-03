15 Delicious Recipes To Make in Your Dutch Oven
Nothing kicks a dull day to the curb like a hearty Dutch oven meal. Warm up with these comforting Dutch oven recipes, like cozy beef stew, hearty chili, one-pot pastas, and braised chicken, or take things up a notch and cook Dutch oven biscuits or chocolate cake. A Dutch oven is truly a workhorse in the kitchen, and these recipes highlight the cast-iron pot's versatility.
Savory Sausage, Veggie, and Gnocchi Soup
Turkey sausage, sweet butternut squash, earthy mushrooms, shallots, and spinach come together to make a big bowl of delicious comfort. The colors stay intact, and the sausage is perfect for sopping up with some crusty French bread. Best of all, it's fast and easy, and you can dress it up or down. Turkey Italian sausage has less fat, but still retains lots of flavor. Brown the shallots and mushrooms first—since the turkey sausage doesn't have much fat, it will burn on the bottom of the pot. This soup also works well as leftovers, especially with crusty bread.
Beef and Guinness Stew
This hearty beef stew is made with lean boneless chuck that's cooked with carrots, parsnips and turnips and flavored with dark beer. Simmering it in a Dutch oven for about 2 hours makes the meat and vegetables fork tender and delicious.
The Ultimate Classic Collards
Tangy vinegar brightens the earthy flavors, and a touch of honey rounds out the smoke from the ham hock.
Mark Klever's Dutch Oven Biscuits
Mark Klever, the general manager at Belcampo Farms near Mt. Shasta, California, learned to make these biscuits from his grandmother. He renders his own lard from Belcampo's free-range pigs, and he bakes up a batch for his family nearly every week, just like his family used to do. You'll need to pack a 2 1/2-in. biscuit cutter; or use a small glass and cut around it with a knife.
Hearty Chicken Soup
It makes sense that a classic like chicken soup would be best cooked in a classic Dutch oven. While we enjoyed the soup from all three cooking methods, the Dutch oven made the meat a little more tender and juicy. The broth also simmers without a lid, so it reduces and grows richer.
Pesto Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine
Put your knife away—store-bought pesto and precut broccoli florets mean no chopping required. Your Dutch oven pulls triple duty in this recipe by cooking the pasta, blanching the broccoli, and bringing the whole dish together, all in one pot.
Steak Fajita Chili
Make this staff-favorite one of your go-to dutch-oven dinners this fall. Tougher cuts of meat, like chuck-eye turn meltingly soft, root vegetables make the stew rich and hearty, and a dollop of greek yogurt adds just the right amount of tang, to cut through the rich sauce and brighten the meal.
Citrus-Braised Chicken Thighs
Dishes like these are what Dutch ovens were made for. Just dump all the ingredients inside and let your stove transform chicken thighs into a juicy meal. Braising gives you tender, tasty results and a pan sauce to boot.
Chicken and Corn Summer Chowder
Both rich and light, this one-pot meal has a fresh, bright topping of avocado, tomato, cilantro, and lime. Prep and Cook Time: 50 minutes.
Beefy Bolognese over Penne Pasta
A meaty Bolognese needs a chance to reduce just a little as it cooks to concentrate flavors, and the Dutch oven allows for that, even with the lid on. This method also lets layers of flavors come through, as bacon, ground meat, and veggies are all browned in the same pot, then deglazed with cooking liquid.
One-Pot Chicken with Farro
This easy dish is perfect for a casual get-together with friends. Inspired by arroz con pollo, it is hearty with satisfying complexity. Cumin, saffron, and oregano season rich chicken thighs and nutty farro as the dish simmers. If using saffron, deploy it sparingly; those tiny threads bring subtle flavor and a little color to the dish, but too much will yield a medicinal taste. Serve with a side salad to complete the meal.
Dutch Oven Double Chocolate Cake
Use charcoal briquets instead of wood to more precisely control the fire's heat.
Chicken and Mushroom Stew
Making this creamy chicken and mushroom stew is one of Cooking Light Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis' favorite autumn rituals, along with Saturday morning pancakes, visiting pumpkin patches, and sunset bonfires. Celebrate fall by tossing this into your cast-iron pot and letting it bubble on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes
This pasta dinner is a game changer: You use just enough liquid to cook the pasta--no colander needed. Recipe adapted from our sister publication Southern Living. Cost for 4: $8.43
Pomegranate Molasses-Glazed Chicken and Carrots
Pomegranate molasses, a staple ingredient in the Eastern Mediterranean, gives this one-pot dish a delectable tang.