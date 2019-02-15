20 Recipes to Make In Your Cast-Iron Skillet
Don't get hung up on cornbread—when it comes down to it, the sky's the limit with a cast-iron skillet. From flavorful pizzas to fast chicken dinners, the whole family is sure to love these easy and simple skillet recipes. The only difficult part about these great recipes is choosing which one to make first!
Broccoli-Bacon Skillet Pizza
Microwave-in-bag fresh vegetables help this meal come together lickety-split. A hot cast-iron skillet helps to crisp the bottom of the crust while the surface gets golden brown under the broiler--no baking required.
Chicken Potpie Skillet Pizza
Try this quick, playful spin to turn pizza night on its head—in a good way. You get all the creamy goodness of chicken potpie, in a fun, eat-with-your-hands way that kids will love. Grown-ups will dig it, too, especially if you offer hot sauce at the table. Cooking the pizza in a preheated cast-iron skillet makes the crust wonderfully crispy so that it doesn't sog out when the creamy sauce goes on. Be sure to use only 10 ounces of dough (though you'll likely have to purchase in a 1-pound or larger ball); save the remaining dough to make breadsticks the next night.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
No filling. No rolling. These are our easiest enchiladas ever. Serve this crowd-pleasing skillet supper straight out of the skillet and let everyone add their own toppings for a fun family dinner. Lime wedges, thinly sliced radishes, crumbled cotija cheese, sliced scallions, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeño slices are all tasty additions.
Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore
Lean chicken breasts cook quickly--in just 15 minutes compared to the hour-long braise in most cacciatore recipes. If you'd like more heat in the sauce, kick up the crushed red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon.
Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Chipotle Butter and Bell Pepper Sauté
Make sure the cast-iron skillet is hot before adding the steaks so that they get a nicely browned crust on both sides. We like both red and orange peppers, though just one color will work.
Skillet PB&J Monkey Bread
Ooey gooey peanut butter and jelly goodness! Kids and adults alike will go nuts for this sweet and decadent treat, which gets its chewy, light-as-air feeling from store-bought pizza dough.
Cast-Iron Breakfast Pizza
Pizza for breakfast is always a delicious possibility. This cast-iron pizza develops a warm, fluffy crust that surrounds a cheesy and bacon-topped interior. Using a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet eliminates the need for using extra oil which keeps this recipe as light as possible. As a tip, placing the pan over high heat on the cooktop before transferring it to the oven helps heat it up quickly and yields a perfectly crisp crust.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.
Make Bialys at Home in a Skillet
Once sold at eastern European bakeries or delicatessens in Jewish neighborhoods like Manhattan's Lower East Side, bialys have become scarce. I grew up eating the round Polish bread whose dimpled center is topped with onions and, sometimes, poppy seeds, and was excited when New York City pastry chef and baker Melissa Weller told me she wanted to bring it back. She gave me her recipe for this book, but not before adapting it for a cast-iron skillet to yield a large, sharable bialy.
Pan-Seared Skirt Steak + Chimichurri
Traditionally used as fajita meat, skirt steak is gaining popularity these days as a stand-alone meat. It's my preferred cut of beef because it offers great flavor, tenderness, and affordability.
Italian-Style Semolina Pancakes That'll Make Your Nonna Proud
"There's no such thing as a real Italian brunch," says Albert Di Meglio, chef and partner of Brooklyn's Barano. While many restaurants in New York City opt for lemon-ricotta pancakes, Di Meglio took a different approach with his semolina pancakes.
Skillet Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables and Shallot Vinaigrette
This elegant single-skillet meal for two is deceptively easy to make. Ready in under an hour, this skillet chicken dinner includes your protein (perfectly golden-crisp chicken thighs), green veggies (peas and asparagus), a starch (baby Yukon gold potatoes), and a whole lot of vibrant flavor (hello, shallot vinaigrette). A great recipe for anyone cooking for one or two, this easy weeknight chicken dinner is one you're sure to come back to again and again.
Skillet Chicken with Seared Avocados
The tiniest bit of sugar helps the avocado halves char in the pan, adding robust toasty flavor.
Charred Summer Vegetables
Serve with simple grilled pork, chicken, or fish. Add the vegetables to a hot cast-iron skillet, cover, and cook 5 minutes without stirring so the natural sugars caramelize and add flavor.
Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry
For a quick dinner, cook up Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry. You'll hardly need any oil when you sitr-fry this one-dish meal in a cast-iron skillet.
Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs
Crumbled goat cheese is stirred into these scrambled eggs giving them a creamy consistency. These Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs are just as good for supper as they are for breakfast or brunch.
Cast-Iron Apple Cobbler
Fuji Apples are a particularly sweet variety, perfect for the filling in this Cast-Iron Apple Cobbler. Try mixing with Granny Smith apples for a more tart flavor profile.
Seared Scallops and Herb Butter Sauce
Sear scallops in a cast-iron skillet and top with a savory pan sauce of butter, white wine and herbs. Serve with Roasted Green Beans and orzo for a dish that's perfect for dinner guests.
Shrimp with Bacon-Cheese Polenta
Our version of shrimp and grits comes with bacon, adding a smoky meatiness to the entire dish. Prep and Cook Time: 45 minutes. Notes: This dish is particularly flavorful when cooked in a cast-iron skillet--the hotter surface creates lots of crusty brown bits.
Cast-Iron Burgers
These top-rated cast-iron burgers prove that you don't have to own a grill to enjoy juicy, amazingly flavorful hamburgers.