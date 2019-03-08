Our Best Mac and Cheese Recipes
You can argue all you want, but macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're eating it out of a box or at a holiday potluck, mac and cheese envelops you in warmth, and saying there's a better edible combination than pasta and cheese is straight-up lying to yourself. We've got every mac and cheese recipe you could possibly want, ranging from quick stovetop mac and cheese to luscious baked mac and cheese, in one place.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Serve King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese to your family, and it will become a quick favorite.
Baked Mac and Cheese
From the Kitchen of…Rebecca Longshore, Assistant Digital Editor
"I love how my Grandmother Howard's mac and cheese has a crunchy, cheesy crust over a creamy center."
The key to Rebecca's grandmother's dish was evaporated milk. We added a surprise ingredient, canola mayonnaise, to make things extra creamy.
Copycat Panera Bread Mac and Cheese
The famously cheesy, kid-friendly side item on the Panera Bread menu has garnered popularity among customers of all ages. Now, you can enjoy the rich and saucy goodness of that white cheddar mac and cheese anytime, and in the comfort of your own kitchen. No need to crank up the oven either, this easy-to-prepare mac and cheese is made entirely on the stove top—in under thirty minutes. The cheese sauce is made with a combination of white cheddar and white American cheese that melt together to form a decadently thick and smooth sauce. We opted to use Dijon mustard instead of dried mustard for a subtle hint of spice to balance all the rich creaminess of the sauce. Even the pickiest of eaters in your family won't be able to resist this simple mac and cheese recipe.
Bacon and Broccoli Mac and Cheese
Bacon and Broccoli Mac and Cheese Recipe
This one-dish meal will win over adults and children alike. Substitute English peas or fresh spinach for the broccoli, if you prefer.
One-Pan Mac 'n' Cheese
Homemade sharp cheddar cheese sauce and smoked-paprika bread crumbs give this mac a massive flavor boost over the boxed version. For the easiest prep in camp, make the cheese sauce and bread crumbs at home, and buy one-pan, no-drain pasta. (Or cook regular pasta in camp as noted below.)
Chicken Chili Mac and Cheese
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Give up the box mix because making Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese from scratch is easier than you think. Shredding a block of cheese adds a little more prep time but the smooth and creamy results are worth it. This dish makes for a great side dish that the family will love, or a fun casserole to bring to your next potluck dinner. For more tasty mac and cheese recipes, see our complete Macaroni and Cheese recipe collection.
Breakfast Mac and Cheese Is a Party on a Stick
Breakfast Mac and Cheese Is a Party on a Stick Recipe
Every food-obsessed person in New York City probably knows—and loves—The Smith's mac and cheese for its wickedly rich and cheesy excellence. The mini restaurant empire's executive chef Brian Ellis amps up the dish's classic comfort by inviting bacon to the party and deep-frying panko crumb-coated balls of mac and cheese on a stick. The secret to its over-the-top lusciousness? A classic French Mornay sauce (a close cousin to béchamel) that combines fontina, cheddar, Swiss, and Parmesan. Strings of gooey cheese stretch from the stick to your mouth with every bite.
Creamy Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Sharp cheddar, white cheddar, and cream cheese make this cheese sauce ultra creamy, while hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce help round out the rich, cheesy flavors. This stovetop recipe will have you wondering why you ever enjoyed mac and cheese any other way.
Mexican Mac and Cheese
Undercook the pasta by 1 minute. It will continue to cook in the creamy sauce while the crumb topping toasts under the broiler.
Roasted Tomato Mac and Cheese
Make this dish gluten-free by using the brown rice elbow pasta and brown rice flour options listed in the ingredients.
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese with Bacon
If you thought you loved your Instant Pot, just wait until you make a rich and gooey bowl of macaroni and cheese within minutes. The Instant Pot's pressure function allows you to skip the entire process of boiling water, cooking, and draining the pasta saving valuable time over a traditional stovetop mac and cheese recipe. And we keep the cheese sauce quick and convenient, as well as decadently creamy, by utilizing canned evaporated milk—an affordable staple that you may already have in your pantry. Plus, evaporated milk packs less fat than using heavy cream, which means you can feel a little better about all the cheese you're pouring in to make a beautiful melty finish. We opted for a blend of cheddar and Gouda cheeses, but feel free to go all-cheddar or try adding another favorite cheese to the mix.
Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Creamy, Light Macaroni and Cheese
We set out to make a serious dent in the calorie and fat content of good old macaroni and cheese, while preserving the creamy comfort-food texture.
Ultimate Mac 'n' Cheese
Why "ultimate" mac n' cheese? Because the sauce in this recipe is creamy, not grainy; it's flavored with shallots, gruyère, and white wine, like fondue; and it's topped with crunchy sourdough bread crumbs.
Truffled Mac and Cheese
White truffle oil has an intense earthy flavor that wakes up ordinary mac and cheese. We also get extra flavor by steeping the milk with onion and bay leaf.
Gussied Up Mac 'n' Cheese
Four-Cheese Mac and Cheese
At Slows Bar BQ, Brian Perrone makes his mac and cheese using just cheddar, but its flavor is so rich that customers often assume he uses several cheeses. That inspired Perrone to create this decadent version, which includes cheddar, Muenster, Swiss and just a touch of cream cheese.
Not Yo' Mama's Mac 'n' Cheese
Decadent is the only word to describe this top-rated mac 'n' cheese of John's City Diner in Birmingham. The smoked gouda adds marvelous flavor, but you can substitute regular gouda.
Mac & Cheese Nuggets
Enjoy one of your favorite comfort foods in cheesy, ooey gooey, practically bite-sized, nugget form.