10+ Ultra Comforting Chicken and Dumplings Recipes
With the sun setting earlier and rain (or snow!) dragging temperatures down, chances are you're feeling a little low right now. That's where comfort food comes in. Squishy, soupy, salty, and savory, chicken and dumplings sit at the pinnacle of Southern comfort—if these recipes don't make you feel better, they'll at least cue a solid nap.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
Fluffy dumplings and tender chicken are the heartwarming stars of this cozy, classic soup. Everything cooks to perfection in the slow cooker for a dinner that's perfect for chilly evenings and that will fill your kitchen with an enticing aroma.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Pillowy dumplings flecked with fragrant fresh herbs cook drop-style in the stock mixture.
Chicken and Gnocchi Dumpling Soup
Homey and hearty chicken and dumplings has never been faster or easier, thanks to store-bought gnocchi. Browned bits from the seared chicken thighs create a rich base for the soup, while carrots and peas provide texture and fresh veggies to the soup. This kid-friendly soup is perfect for a weeknight dinner, and leftovers can be packed for lunch tomorrow.
Chicken and Pierogi Dumplings
The browned veggies lend color and flavor to the sauce; be sure to keep them moving in the pan so they don't get too brown.
Chicken and Dumplings
Our version of the Southern comfort dish, Chicken and Dumplings, uses moist chicken thighs and stirs in whole wheat flour with all-purpose flour for the herb dumplings.
Chicken Dumpling Soup
"Many generations of my family have considered this soup a favorite." Doreen Parker, 55, Uxbridge, Mass.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
It doesn't get much easier than this super simple chicken and dumpling casserole.
Chicken and Rosemary Dumplings
Spoonfuls of seasoned buttermilk biscuit dough form light, fluffy dumplings in this classic American dish.
Mexican Chicken and Dumplings
One reviewer says, "We love this! Super filling but not too heavy and the flavors are perfect. This is easy to make and it tastes great, what's not to love?"
Classic Chicken and Dumplings
One reviewer says, "This was very good. I only used half the dough and froze the other half for later. My husband loved it. This is a new favorite for us. I did add some chopped celery and carrots. I will probably use it to make chicken soup too.
Chicken and Dumplings from Scratch
Impress your family with this rich and creamy Chicken and Dumplings recipe, they'll never believe you made it from scratch!
Lemon Chicken Soup with Dumplings
Roasting the bones adds richer, deeper flavor to the stock. If you don't see chicken bones in your butcher's case, ask for them. Take your time when tempering the egg (used to add body to the soup) with the hot broth; the payoff is a smooth, silky texture. Make-ahead tip: Cook and chill the stock a day ahead; skim solidified fat from cold stock before heating and proceeding with recipe.
Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken and dumplings are classic comfort food. Make it easy by using time-saving ingredients; you'll save on time but still experience the full flavor.