Our Favorite Pork Tenderloin Recipes

By MyRecipes Updated October 26, 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Pork tenderloin is a comfort food classic. Whether it's served simply or dressed up with a glaze or crusting of herbs and spices, this dish always feels like home. When you're all soup-ed out this fall, warm up with one of our favorite pork tenderloin recipes. 

Roasted Pork Tenderloin With Golden Potatoes And Herb Dressing

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Gordon Sawyer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Some nights, all you want is a simple, satisfying meat-and-potatoes meal you know the whole family will love—that's where this easy one-dish dinner comes in. A cast-iron skillet is ideal for preparing this budget-friendly, weeknight supper, as it will provide the best caramelization on the pork and potatoes. 

Peach-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Photography: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Thom Driver
A sweet and savory peach glaze caramelizes on the pork as it cooks to perfection in a grill pan. We cut the tenderloin in half crosswise for easier maneuvering and faster cooking, and we tent the pork with foil to hold in more heat while it's in the pan. You could also use a cast-iron skillet if you don't have a grill pan.

Pork Tenderloin and Collards Skillet

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
The Southern tradition of eating black-eyed peas and collard greens in the New Year is a delicious one, though not remotely quick enough for a weeknight. Until now, that is. Collards fair nicely in a quick sauté; slice into thin ribbons so they wilt quickly and stay tender. Canned black-eyed peas also save time. Pork is a natural pairing for greens and black-eyed peas. Here a lean, perfectly seared pork tenderloin is the star.

Coriander-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree
Crushed whole spices create a beautiful crust on a seared and roasted pork tenderloin. You don't need a spice grinder or mortar and pestle; place the peppercorns and coriander seeds in a ziplock bag and crush gently with a small, heavy skillet until very coarsely ground. Refrigerated potatoes are parcooked, saving you oven time. Coat and sear the pork while the oven preheats. Make the yogurt sauce while the pork and potatoes bake.

Pork Tenderloin with Mushrooms and Onions

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanches; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine
Use a stainless steel pan instead of a nonstick here, if possible. A stainless surface will better collect fond (also known as browned bits) from the pork, which is then deglazed to lend rich flavor to the mushrooms and onions as they cook.

Pork Tenderloin with Blue Cheese and Pears

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
Match the robust flavors of this dish with a hearty endive or radicchio salad to make the meal feel decidedly Italian.

Easy Herbed Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Colin Price; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
We suggest buying poultry blend herbs, which will provide a mix of rosemary and thyme in 1 package (instead of buying 2 separate packages). Be sure to reserve half of the pork for the next day's lunch.

Weeknight BBQ Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Ginny Branch
This pork tenderloin whips up fast. In just 30 minutes, this outstanding BBQ pork dish is ready to serve. 

Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Sautéed Apples

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
This one-dish pork tenderloin entree is perfect for fall.  Sweet spices coat lean pork tenderloin, while apples get a savory treatment with shallots and thyme. Serve with a spinach salad.

Smoky Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower
Two teaspoons of smoked paprika may seem like a lot, but it will help to form a nice crust on the pork as it sears in the pan. You can also sub 1 teaspoon ground cumin plus 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder.

Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Peppers

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Paige Hicks
This dish comes together in just one pan, making for quick cleanup and tons of flavor as the elements build on each other. Each compo­nent contains just 5 ingredients or fewer (oil, salt, and black pepper are freebies). Anchovies add depth to the peppers, but you can omit them if you like.

Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Potatoes and Green Onions

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Claire Spollen
This simple pork supper is a one-skillet wonder--it'll be your new go-to meal on busy weeknights. The green onions become tender and slightly sweet as they roast, a nice contrast to the spiced pork and crispy potatoes.

Caribbean Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower, Claire Spollen
We cut the tenderloin in half before grilling for a nicely charred crust and a juicy inside in half the time.

Sweet and Tangy Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Red Potato Mash

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
Using jelly rather than preserves in the glaze helps maintain a smooth texture, but you can use either. Instead of grape, try strawberry, cherry, red currant, or even jellied cranberry sauce.

Rosemary and Garlic-Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Kevin Crafts
Charmaine Rone, a reader from Redwood City, California, created this when she couldn't find a quick, easy, and delicious recipe for cooking pork tenderloin. We cut the tenderloin in half so it fits easily in a frying pan and cooks even faster.

Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Blistered Broccoli Rabe

Credit: Jason Varney; Styling: Lindsey Lower
Broiling broccoli rabe makes it nice and crisp while imparting a great charred flavor. Sub chopped broccoli, if you wish, and serve with lemon wedges.

Pork Tenderloin with Crunchy Beet Slaw

Credit: Annabelle Breakey
When they're sliced thin or slivered, raw beets are very refreshing. A tangy dressing counterbalances their earthiness.

Pork Tenderloin Studded with Rosemary and Garlic

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke
Tender, moist, and fragrant, this hearty pork tenderloin with rosemary and garlic is a breeze to prepare.

