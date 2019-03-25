10 Hand Pie Recipes For Every Meal
Hand-held, portable, and packed with delicious fillings, hand pies are one of our favorite classic comfort foods. Whether you're making an easy, on-the-go lunch or an impressive breakfast for a crowd, the light and flaky crust of a hand pie is sure to satisfy. So go on, eat with your hands.
Fried Apple Pies
There's enough filling to make a second batch of these delicious pies, or you can freeze it for later. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Spinach and Cheese Hand Pies Are Savory Pop Tarts
Spinach and Cheese Hand Pies Are Savory Pop Tarts Recipe
With the help of prepared dough, these spinach and cheese hand pies come together in just 30 minutes. Danielle Oron, author of Modern Israeli Cooking, made these portable breakfast pies to please kids and adults alike. These spinach and feta hand pies are the perfect make-ahead breakfast, easily frozen and baked whenever your heart desires.
Apple Hand Pies
Use small cookie or pastry cutters to create little steam vents in the tops of these pies for the filling to peek through. You can make these pies as festive or as simple as you want, but however you style them, they're sure to be absolutely delicious.
Breakfast Pizza Pockets Taste Like Childhood
Breakfast Pizza Pockets Taste Like Childhood Recipe
If you ever heated up a tray of pizza pockets for an after-school snack as a kid, listen up. Breakfast pockets take just a little more time to make, but are even more satisfying because you get to pick the fillings. Pick up a package of pre-made frozen pizza dough, fill the dough with your favorite fillings, bake, and breakfast is served! Better yet, you can even make them ahead of time and freeze for easy breakfasts all week long.
Chicken Curry Moon Pies
Chicken Curry Moon Pies Recipe
Toasting the cumin brings out its flavor, and a bit of Madras curry powder makes this a savory pie that's as appealing to grown-ups as it is to kids.
Ropa Vieja Empanadas
In Latin American cuisine, flank steak is the go-to choice for recipes that call for boiled meat because it shreds beautifully and offers bold flavor. It's also inexpensive, making it ideal for feeding a crowd. Look for annatto seeds with the spices in Latin markets or the Latin foods aisle of large supermarkets; they add rich golden color and nutty-peppery flavor.
Zucchini Empanadas
You can roast and peel the poblano chile up to 1 week before you make this filling. Letting the filling chill before assembling the empanadas congeals the liquids--an essential step to ensuring the pies are properly formed.
Mediterranean Spinach Pies
Mediterranean Spinach Pies Recipe
Spinach and feta cheese shine in these easy pies. With only 6 ingredients required, you can whip up a batch of these easy, savory pies for so many different occasions. One reviewer says, "Absolutely delicious! I would make this again and again. It's so versatile. I was thinking about all of the different combinations I can come up with and the possibilities are endless. These make great lunches or dinners with these ingredients but could easily be turned into a breakfast entree. "
Big & Meaty Sloppy Joe Hand Pies
Big & Meaty Sloppy Joe Hand Pies Recipe
Enjoy these hand pies made using beef and Pillsbury® Big & Flaky crescent dinner rolls - a delicious dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.
Big & Tasty Cheeseburger Hand Pies
Big & Tasty Cheeseburger Hand Pies Recipe
Enjoy these cheeseburger hand pies made with beef and Pillsbury® Big & Flaky crescent dinner rolls - a tasty dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.