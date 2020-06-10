10 Delicious Jam Recipes You'll Love
"Remember when your mom used to drop you off at the movies with a jar of jam and a spoon?" No, Joey Tribiani, we don't. But that doesn't mean jam isn't tasty enough to eat straight from the jar, and easy enough for even a beginner to make. These homemade jam recipes highlight the sweet, irresistible flavor of fresh fruit, including strawberries, cherries, blueberries, peaches, and more.
Blueberry-Ginger Jam
This vibrant jam recipe is the perfect way to preserve a bounty of summer blueberries and enjoy long after their season is over. The fresh ginger adds a delightful pop of flavor, but isn't overpowering. Serve your homemade blueberry jam on a hearty slab of toast, spooned over warm biscuits or pancakes, or alongside a wheel of Brie.
Cherry Jam
This sweet, yet tart Cherry Jam perfectly captures the height of summer. It's slightly chunky but still spreadable, and its sweetness is balanced out by hints of acid from the lemon juice. It's perfect for toasts, biscuits, or even as a cake filling, but if you want to pair it with something more savory, try serving it on a cheese plate or alongside grilled pork chops or tenderloin.
Strawberry-Orange Jam
This small-batch jam recipe makes 2 8-oz jars, which can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Small-Batch Fig Jam
Consider this jam a "refrigerator preserve," but you can process it for canning, if you wish. Enjoy it spread on whole-grain bread or scones.
Peach Jam
It's just not summer without peach jam. Ours is slightly chunky but still spreadable, and very sweet with bright peach flavor. For the best possible jam, use fresh, ripe peaches in peak season—nothing can compare to a peach in its prime. We recommend using a candy thermometer, as it makes the process much easier, but we've also provided steps for those who prefer to go without. Spread it on toast, scoop it on top of vanilla ice cream, or use it to give your pork tenderloin or chops a juicy, summery twist.
Blackberry Jam
Our Blackberry Jam is mostly sweet, with a touch of acid, and we've left the seeds in so you get a little texture and crunch. You'll get the most accurate results with a thermometer, but we've provided an alternate method for those who prefer to go without.
Skillet Mixed Berry Jam
This fresh berry jam could not be easier to whip up and makes for an amazing multipurpose summer condiment. Spoon the warm jam straight from the skillet over slices of pound cake, toast, biscuits, ice cream, waffles, or even savory dishes like grilled pork tenderloin. Or let it cool down, transfer to jars, and use it for breakfast, cheese boards, and more down the road. You can stash your quick skillet jam, stored in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Blackberry Chambord Jam
This jam blends blackberries and Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur that brings out the flavor of the fruit.
Cardamom-Plum Jam
This recipe comes from Liana Krissoff, author of Canning for a New Generation, who writes: "Spices! In jam! This was the jam that made me realize how good homemade preserves could be—and I'm pretty sure it landed me my book deal. You can use any kind of plums. Tart, even under-ripe, plums too puckery to eat out of hand make especially good jams."
Maple-Onion Jam
We call to spoon the jam into 4 (8-ounce) jars, but you can also opt for 8 (4-ounce) jars to spread the love a little further.