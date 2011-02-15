Diabetic-Friendly recipe: Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
Quiche is a delicious and affordable meal. This one is crustless, which makes it lower-carb, well suited to a diabetic diet. It is great served alongside a lettuce or a fruit salad.
Serves 6
Prep Time: 1 hour (mostly baking time)
- 6 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup 2% milk
- 1/4 cup light sour cream
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon tarragon
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 onion, minced
- 1 T. butter
- 2 cups finely chopped broccoli
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Generously grease and flour a 9-inch pie pan. Steam or boil chopped broccoli for 3-5 minutes, or until tender. Drain water and let broccoli cool slightly. In a small bowl combine flour, mustard, tarragon, paprika, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper. Sautee minced onion in butter til onion is soft and translucent. Remove from heat, and add flour/spice mixture to the onions, stirring well to coat onions with spices.
Whisk together the eggs, milk, and sour cream. Add onion/spice mix, broccoli, and half of the cheese, mixing thoroughly to combine. Pour the mixture into the pie pan. Top with remaining cheese. Carefully place into oven and bake until the filling is set and the top is puffed up and golden brown, 40-45 minutes.
Let cool 5 minutes before cutting. Serve with a green salad.
