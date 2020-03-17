10 Easy Recipes with Black-Eyed Peas
Famous for their New Year's Day presence and supposed lucky qualities, black-eyed peas are way more than an end-of-the-year bean. Their low price and accessibility make them a useful ingredient on their own, but pair them with ham hocks, corn salsa, or even a kale salad, and they become a tasty, well-rounded meal. We love these Southern peas for their creamy texture and quick cook time, but their high fiber and protein content are definitely an added bonus. Here are dozens of ways to enjoy black-eyed peas more than one time a year.
Hoppin' John Casserole
Get all your New Year's good luck in one dish with this casserole full of bacon, peas, rice, and collards. The mixture of soft rice with tooth collards and peas, plus chopped bacon makes for a nice variety of textures. It's great on its own, but it's also a great side dish for fried chicken or pork chops.
Instant Pot Hoppin' John
Use your instant pot to make a Hoppin' John dish that is so hearty and flavorful, the promise of luck when eaten on New Years is merely an added bonus. The old Southern tradition says that each person should eat one pea per year for good luck and posterity. You've got everyone covered with this fast, delicious go-to recipe.
Black-eyed Pea Cakes with Corn Salsa
We've turned two Southern sides, black-eyed peas and greens, into a substantial vegetarian meal if you serve the cakes with our Sauteed Tomato Onion Kale. Form the cakes and make the salsa a couple of days ahead, and refrigerate; then simply sear the cakes and serve. Have your game plan set out before cooking by planning to saute the kale while the cakes cook and while the corn cooks, prep the tomato mixture. You could also substitute black beans or Great Northern beans for the black-eyed peas.
Black-eyed Pea Hummus
You can find this hummus in my fridge 24/7—it takes just five minutes to make. Once you've done it, you'll forget about buying those pricey small containers at the store. Instead of chickpeas, I like subbing a classic Southern ingredient, black-eyed peas, which yields a hummus that is a bit darker in color and also nuttier in taste—both of which I find to be incredibly delicious.
For the health-conscious among your guests, you can serve this alongside some cut up carrots, celery, peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes. It's also nice to indulge with whole-grain crackers or some warmed toasted pita bread, sliced into triangles for dipping.
Mom's Lucky Black-eyed Peas
For convenience, look for a 12-oz. package of sliced salt pork from Hormel. You'll need three slices.
Black-Eyed Peas and Greens
Serve over hot cooked long-grain white or brown rice. Frozen black-eyed peas are economical and available year-round, but in the summer months, you can use fresh shelled peas, if you prefer.
Hoppin' John Salad
Savor a salad version of the traditional Southern black-eyed pea and rice dish that is often served on New Year's Day to ensure good luck in the coming year.
Spicy Turkey Sausage With Black-Eyed Peas and Spinach
Time: 20 minutes. This one-pan dinner is a fast way to satisfy a hungry family on a chilly day. Feel free to substitute any type of sausage you prefer.
Festive Good Luck Cornbread Skillet
Start your new year right with black-eyed peas for good luck, as well as collards for a dose of good health, with this 1998 National Cornbread Cook-off first-place winner from Karen Shankles of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Spiced Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Rice
Season chicken breasts with a blend of paprika, Old Bay seasoning, sugar, and salt, then pan-sear on both sides in an oven-proof skillet and bake until done. Serve with a spicy mixture of sauteed onions, garlic, black-eyed peas, and rice for a filling and nutritious meal.