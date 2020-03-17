10 Easy Recipes with Black-Eyed Peas

Black-eyed Pea Hummus Recipe

You can find this hummus in my fridge 24/7—it takes just five minutes to make. Once you've done it, you'll forget about buying those pricey small containers at the store. Instead of chickpeas, I like subbing a classic Southern ingredient, black-eyed peas, which yields a hummus that is a bit darker in color and also nuttier in taste—both of which I find to be incredibly delicious.

For the health-conscious among your guests, you can serve this alongside some cut up carrots, celery, peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes. It's also nice to indulge with whole-grain crackers or some warmed toasted pita bread, sliced into triangles for dipping.