10 Delicious Things to Stock Your Freezer with from Trader Joe's This Spring

Spring is busting out all over, and we are all ready to turn in our hearty winter dishes for some lighter fare (and invite everyone over for brunch). And now that our freezers have been a bit depleted of their stores by our cold weather hunkering, it is time to load in some supplies to help make our warm weather cooking easier. Trader Joe's is always the perfect place to stock up on fabulous unique frozen goods, and springtime is no exception. Here are the top 10 items I'll be seeking out at my local TJs in their freezer section.

Frittata Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Egg Frittatas

These little pucks of cooked eggs with Swiss cheese are a great thing to keep in your chill chest. Use them as fast and easy homemade breakfast sandwiches, a quick jolt of protein mid-afternoon, or a quick cheat for eggs Benedicts for a crowd at your next brunch. I particularly love to treat them like a crustless quiche and serve with a green salad for a light lunch.

Latkes Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Potato Pancakes

These are a super versatile thing to have in your freezer. From a substitute for hashed browns to an elegant base for canapes, a lacy crispy potato pancake is just the ticket. They are also Kosher, if that is important.

Dumplings Credit: Courtesy Amazon

Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings

Soup dumplings used to be a restaurant-only indulgence. Fussy to make from scratch, only the pros would dare even try. But with these frozen versions, that amazing combo of gingery pork filling and fragrant broth in a thin wrapper are just a quick microwave away. Fancy enough for company, easy enough for weeknight treats.

Malabri Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Malabari Paratha

Flatbreads are great but fresh ones tend to stale quickly. Enter these frozen parathas from TJs. Light and flaky, they are made in the traditional way by rolling up into a long snake and then making a spiral with the dough before rolling out, making for layers of flaky goodness and a terrific balance of chew and crisp. Cut into wedges for dipping or fold around fillings instead of pita.

Macarons Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Macarons

These delicate French cookies are notoriously difficult to make, and equally notoriously expensive to buy at patisseries, sometimes upwards of $3 each. That makes the Trader Joe's box of 12 assorted flavors a go-to at my house. They thaw in under 30 minutes at room temp, and you would never know they didn't come from a fancy bakery. With two each of apricot, coconut, fig, salted caramel, lemon, and pistachio flavors, there's something for everyone.

Foursome Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Organic Green Vegetable Foursome

This combo of broccoli, peas, French green beans, and zucchini is everything from a stir-fry starter to an instant salad to the perfect filling for a springtime quiche.

Shakshuka Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Shakshuka Starter

A spicy blend of tomatoes and peppers, perfectly seasoned, means you are moments away from a from-scratch tasting shakshuka. Just add eggs and bake according to package directions, and you can liven up your mid-week breakfast or entertain those houseguests without breaking a sweat.

Crusts Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Cauliflower Pizza Crusts

Cauliflower crust pizza continues to be all the rage, but when you want to customize your pie experience, you don't necessarily want to have to DIY the crust. Trader Joe's has your back with these pre-made frozen plain crusts; just add whatever toppings you fancy for a bespoke pizza night anytime you want.

Kalua Pork rolls Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Kalua Pork Spring Rolls

Succulent Hawaiian style kalua pork fills these crispy frozen appetizers, for a surprising and fun addition to any cocktail hour. Buy a jar of Trader Joe's Thai Sweet Chili Sauce for dipping.

Custard Tarts Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Portuguese Custard Tarts