15+ Awesome Single-Serving Recipes in Ramekins
What's the inexpensive kitchen accessory you never knew you needed? Ramekins. These small, traditionally ceramic dishes making serving single portions oh so elegant and easy. They're perfect for whipping up mini casseroles, cakes, pies, and more, and their visual appeal makes ramekins a fun option for entertaining family and friends. Browse our collection of savory and sweet ramekin-friendly recipes, from breakfast to dessert and everything in between. You're sure to find a new favorite recipe (or two) to try in that set of ramekins you just added to your Amazon cart.
Oyster-Bacon Pot Pie
On the fence about oysters? Consider this Chesapeake Bay-inspired number your gateway dish. This gussied-up riff features a golden puff pastry crown over a creamy, briny filling. You can also make this recipe in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Seal puff pastry sheet over filling, brush with egg wash, and bake as directed.
Supper Enchiladas
For smaller families and groups, whipping up a huge pan of enchiladas can be overkill. Make your Mexican night single serving with these delicious enchiladas cooked in ramekins. Extra green enchilada sauce freezes well. Corn tortillas, particularly in Mexican supermarkets, come in a variety of sizes. If you can't find the size you want, trim larger ones and save the scraps for other uses.
Individual Apple Crisps
Serve these mini apple crisps in individual ramekins for a comforting dessert that's perfect for family and guests alike.
Simple Baked Eggs
This simple breakfast recipe makes whipping up a nutritious breakfast quick and easy. Just break each egg into a ramekin, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and top with one teaspoon of cream. Bake for 25 minutes or until set.
Baked Polenta with Garlic and Parmesan Crostini
Garlic lovers won't be able to get enough of this single serving appetizer. Each ramekin boasts no less than three whole cloves of cooked garlic garnishing Parmesan-topped baked polenta. Serve with homemade crostini and a glass of white wine.
Hot Chocolate Fudge Cakes
These hot-from-the-oven desserts are ideal for a holiday celebration and can mostly be made up to two days ahead.
Individual White Lasagnas
Ramekins help keep these cheesy, decadent layers in portion-perfect shape.
Individual Potato-Bacon Frittatas
To make the breakfast preparation even faster and easier, you can sauté the onion, red bell pepper, and garlic the night before.
Chocolate Decadence
This rich and indulgent chocolate dessert is sure to satisfy the craziest of chocoholics.
Make-Ahead Shakshuka
Shakshuka, a Middle Eastern dish, features eggs poached in tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices. This single-serving version is a breeze to prepare. Sauteed vegetables and spices are spooned into individual ramekins before cracking one egg into each dish and microwaving until set. To make ahead, cool and freeze sauce-filled ramekins (before adding eggs) and freeze for up to 8 months.
Blueberry Pot Pie with Sour Cream Ice Cream
These adorable dessert pot pies, paired with homemade Sour Cream Ice Cream, are sure to wow dinner guests. You can also make this recipe in a deep-dish pie pan instead of individual ramekins. Baking time may be longer; start with 20 minutes and check every 5 after that.
Butternut Stratas with Gruyère
If you don't have individual ramekins, you can bake the strata in an 8-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray for 25 minutes.
Mocha Java Cakes
Even the cook will have a hard time believing these little chocolate-filled chocolate cakes take less than 45 minutes to assemble and bake.
Tamale Chicken Potpies
Serve these individual potpies with a side of spicy black beans. You can also add Mexican rice and homemade margaritas for a festive, south-of-the-border-inspired meal.
Individual Spinach-Asiago Gratins
This take on creamed spinach is a fine accompaniment to steak, and it also goes well with grilled lamb chops.
Chocolate Chunk Bread Puddings
Try not to chop the chocolate too finely for this bread pudding recipe so you'll have good-sized chunks to bite into. Hawaiian sweet bread is a soft, sweet bread found in the bakery section of most grocery stores. Leftovers are good for ham and Swiss sandwiches.
Molten Chocolate Mousse Cups
Bake this chocolate mousse straight out of the freezer. It couldn't be easier.
Hot Grand Marnier Soufflés
This dessert is beautiful, dramatic, and perfect for holiday dinner parties. It's not make-ahead, but to ensure the soufflés come together quickly, separate the eggs, coat the ramekins with sugar, and measure out all the ingredients in advance.