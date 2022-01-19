This New Countertop Appliance Really Does the Work of Four

Multifunction appliances promise the world—multiple cooking-related functions done with one countertop footprint—but often they don't deliver. Usually, a piece of equipment does one or maybe two things well, and the rest can fall a bit by the wayside. So, I was really interested to test the new Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Oven to see if it could truly deliver on its promise of being a one-appliance convection oven, microwave, toaster oven, and air fryer.

How the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Oven performed

This multifunction appliance really surprised me with how consistently good it is at all four of its functions. All of them were good enough that I would recommend it as a single function appliance, so getting all four is a real benefit. I was able to replace my existing microwave, toaster oven, and air fryer with this single unit, which was a boon for my counterspace!

How good are the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave's microwave functions?

As a microwave, the ToastWave performs really well, with great intuitive functionality, and an easy interface that allows you to adjust the power level easily. It has some smart functions like the ability to defrost based on weight, with a pause and prompt feature that allows you to flip the ingredient midway for even defrosting. And the nonstick turntable makes any unexpected messes easy to clean up. Having broken the glass turntable on my microwave in the past, having that metal nonstick version is a smart addition. It also comes with a silicone microwave mat that has ridges that keep your food elevated slightly off the turntable to allow for airflow underneath items for even cooking and no hot spots.

How good are the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave's toaster functions?

Maybe the most surprising thing about this unit was how great it works as a toaster! I was sure that this would be the weak link in the four, but I am happy to say it was not. You can do up to six pieces of toast at one time, more than most toaster ovens, and the spinning turntable means that they all get evenly toasted on both top and bottom. It worked better for toast than my old toaster oven, which was specifically designed just to toast! There are three levels of toastiness to choose from—light, medium, or dark—and you choose between 1-6 slices of bread.

How good are the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave's air fryer functions?

I don't do a ton of air frying, which means that my air fryer was always stored away, making it something of a pain to get down and set up when I did want to use it. The ToastWave comes with an air fry kit consisting of a perforated nonstick platform and a ring. It can cook up to 20 ounces of air fry foods and has seven pre-sets for the most common air fry items. The air frying works great; the turntable keeps things cooking evenly. That said, the ToastWave's air fryer is less versatile than some other air frying units based on capacity; also, not using baskets can make handling smaller items like fries or tots more difficult. If you air fry all the time for larger crowds, you might want to keep your current unit on hand, but this appliance will give you the ability to get great air frying results for basic day-to-day usage.

How good are the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave's convection oven functions?

Finally, the convection oven again benefits from the turntable. Most toaster ovens or countertop ovens have standard racks, so you need to rotate food and pans to get even cooking. Since everything cooks on the turntable, you can let it work without having to pause mid-cook. It has presets for popcorn and pizza, making those cooks extra simple, and sensor cooking technology presets for six different common foods. There is both a bake and a broil function, and you can cook for up to 95 minutes, so you have a lot of flexibility in what you can make in it. It is great for when you want to bake a small batch of cookies, but you can also broil burgers for 6. And again, the nonstick turntable makes cleanup a breeze.

Galanz Oven Credit: Courtesy Galanz

Is the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave worth the cost?

This appliance is available on Amazon for $459.99, which makes it an investment piece. But when you consider that a great microwave oven with similar features and capacity can easily run you the same price as this unit, and if you add in the cost of a toaster oven and an air fryer, you could spend nearly twice the cost of this unit to get the same functionality. This four-in-one unit is a great value, and worth the investment, especially if your countertop and storage space are at a premium.