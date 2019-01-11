Curried Chicken Salad Recipe

If you think chicken salad can't be improved, you need to give our Curried Chicken Salad a try. Every bite is filled with something delicious, sweet, and crunchy. There's a lot of textural interest going on, and all kinds of flavor: Tanginess from the yogurt, sweetness from the apricot jam, complexity from the curry powder, and a zing from the ginger. Plus, it's super simple (All you have to do is stir and sit!) and it makes the perfect lunch, whether it's stuffed into a wrap, laid atop a bed of greens, or spread into a sandwich. Feel free to add any stir-ins you like, such as raisins, nuts, or fresh fruit. Feel free to roast your own chicken (2 breasts will also do the trick) instead of buying a rotisserie at the store.