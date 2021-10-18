Too Busy to Shop? Here Are the 10 Best Grocery Delivery Services That'll Do It for You

Best Overall: Hive Brands

When picking the right grocery delivery service, it seems like you can't have it all. One vendor might be sustainable but requires a hefty subscription fee, while another is more affordable but not as ethically sourced. But Hive Brands is hands-down the best grocery delivery service because it combines a commitment to social good with great-tasting products.

Beyond featuring delicious, healthy groceries at a fraction of the retail price, Hive Brands keeps sustainability and social impact at the forefront of its business model. Perhaps its best feature is the ability to build your shopping cart based on causes like community & economic development, the environment, and poverty & hunger, to name a few. All the products in your cart are sourced to support these causes for a shopping experience you can feel good about. Plus, it has a low carbon footprint and recyclable packaging, making it all around one of the best grocery delivery services out there.

Get started: No subscription required. Free delivery for $50+ orders, and $6 delivery for orders under $50. There's a $10 minimum to shop; hivebrands.com

