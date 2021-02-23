10 Treats That Start With a Bag of Chocolate Chips
Chocolate chips are one of the most versatile pantry ingredients you can keep on hand. Sprinkle them on pancakes, toss a handful in your banana bread, or simply nosh on a few (or a lot) to satisfy those late-afternoon chocolate cravings. These delicious treats all call for a bag of chocolate chips, turning this humble pantry staple into indulgent truffles, chocolate-covered fortune cookies, homemade fudge, and more.
Ice Cube Tray Chocolate Treats
This genius technique allows you to make rich and delicious homemade chocolates with minimal mess and ingredients. In fact, making these ice cube tray candies is so easy, it's a great rainy day kitchen project for the kids.
Oreo Truffles
Oreo Truffles are an easy way to impress guests at your next get-together. They will never have to know that these sweet treats require only four ingredients!
Chocolate-Dipped Fortune Cookies
Dress up plain fortune cookies with a simple coating of melted chocolate chips.
Football Cake Pops
Score points with football fans with these game-winning cake pops. You'll need semisweet chocolate morsels for the pops' outer coating, plus white chocolate chips to melt and pipe onto the "footballs" for decoration.
Zuccotto
Make this 5-star Italian dessert for your next party or family get-together. The center layer is made from melted chocolate chips gently mixed with whipped cream, creating a luscious and indulgent chocolate filling.
Chocolate Ganache Sandwiches
The only cooking involved in these easy 3-ingredient sandwich cookies is heating the chocolate chips and cream in a saucepan.
Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Monster Cookies
For a classic cookie that can't be beat (and that's ready in 30 minutes!), Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Monster Cookies are tops.
Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Cookies
With the addition of crushed pretzels to the cookie dough, these easy chocolate chip cookies are the perfect balance between salty and sweet. Bake 10 minutes for a soft and chewy cookie or up to 14 minutes for a crisp cookie.
Chunky Chocolate Brownies
Craving a rich chocolate indulgence? This is the recipe for you! Chocolate chunks make these brownies extra fudgy. Pro tip: decrease baking time to 23 minutes to make them extra gooey.
Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies
These classic and top-rated chocolate chip cookies are sure to be an instant hit with family and friends. Simply set out the plate and watch them disappear!