15 Ways to Have Your Chocolate Dark (And Eat It Too)
With its lower sugar content and high dose of antioxidants, decadent dark chocolate has long been known as the healthier cousin to sweeter milk chocolate. Plus, it's high in fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese, making dark chocolate an absolutely delicious way to increase your intake of those essential nutrients. Browse our collection of favorite dark chocolate recipes and whip up one or two today. All in the name of healthy eating, right?
Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies
You've probably heard of olive oil cake, and if you've ever tasted one, you know how much rich character olive oil can bring to a dessert. And that's certainly the case for these anything-but-average chocolate chip cookies. With their crispy edges and perfectly gooey center, they're downright dreamy.
Dark Chocolate Brownies
These classic chocolate brownies can be stored airtight for up to 2 days.
Microwave Orange Chocolate Mug Cake
When you're home alone and craving a home-baked dessert, the mug cake is your friend. Dense, moist, and warm, like a steamed pudding, the single-serving dessert cooks in just a couple of minutes in the microwave. This one is loaded with citrus and a touch of dark chocolate. For best results, use a small orange; otherwise, the cake gets soggy.
Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites
Did you know that bananas are packed with resistant starch, a type of carb that boosts metabolism? All the more reason to indulge in this bite of delight.
Dark Chocolate Avocado Cake with Chocolate Avocado Frosting
This vegan cake (no eggs or butter!) is so delicious that our kids begged for more. The frosting is silky smooth, and the cake is light and loaded with chocolate flavor, and healthy fats.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
A gooey skillet brownie topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with melted peanut butter and rich chocolate syrup– what could be better?
Dark Chocolate Tart
Chopped dark chocolate and a splash of bourbon are the key ingredients in this luscious dessert. Plus, the homemade chocolate crust takes this tart from delicious to decadent.
Dark Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Chocolate-covered strawberries are always a crowd pleaser and are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. We use dark chocolate and pistachios here, which may help boost the health benefits even more.
Mocha-Dark Chocolate Chunk Brownies
Low in calories, fat, and cholesterol but rich in decadent chocolate flavor, these brownies tout the heart-health benefits associated with coffee and dark chocolate.
Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate Sauce
This simple dessert makes an indulgent finale to any meal. Chill leftover sauce, and reheat in the microwave.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Brownies
If you can manage to wait, chief baking officer Arnold Eric Wong of Raison d'Être bakery in South San Francisco recommends serving his moist brownies a day after baking because they develop an even fudgier texture and mintier flavor.
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies
For an even chewier texture, substitute 1/2 cup hazelnut or almond flour for 1/2 cup all-purpose flour.
Molten Dark Chocolate Cakes
Make a sweet dessert for your dinner party. Mini chocolate cakes filled with more ooey-gooey chocolate are sure to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.
Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters
These healthy, 4-ingredient cookies are perfect for on-the-go snacks or for packing in a lunch bag.
Dark Chocolate and Cherry Brownies
Our reviewers agree: Sweets are a top craving and chocolate is in a class by itself. These rich brownies are just the ticket.