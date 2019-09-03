15 Slow Cooker Chicken Dinners
There's nothing like a good old fashioned set-it-and-forget-it slow cooker meal. From comforting chicken and dumplings to easy chicken tikka masala, your slow cooker practically does all the work with these delicious recipes. Perfect for a cold weather day or just when you're looking to spend a little less time in the kitchen, these easy recipes are a perfect solution.
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe
It doesn't get much more comforting than a piping hot bowl of chili. Perfect for cold weather days or just those times when you want a hot homemade dinner, this slow cooker chicken chili is a must-try.
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup Recipe
This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice Recipe
This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.
Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup
Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup Recipe
This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Recipe
This may be our easiest slow cooker recipe yet. There's no browning in the skillet, no last-minute stovetop sauce—all the magic happens right in the slow cooker. Craving crunch? Serve it as a wrap in the cabbage of your choice.
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Recipe
This simple whole chicken recipe is great served as is with crusty bread or over rice, but it's also a great way to cook chicken ahead of time to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken salad, soups, and casseroles.
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Recipe
Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore Recipe
While the chicken becomes fall-apart tender, briny capers, crushed red pepper, and garlic infuse the tomatoes for a robust marinara sauce.
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings Recipe
Just because you're going on a trip doesn't mean you have to give up home cooking. This slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe is perfect for trips—all you need is a crock pot and somewhere to put it. It's simple, but easy to modify, so you're free to add or remove ingredients to suit your tastes
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken Recipe
Lacey Houseman, 29, Thomaston, Ga.
"I like to toss this together before I leave the house, and a few hours later, dinner is ready."
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic Recipe
White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Make prep easier with prepeeled garlic, and pretty-up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
We love the heat level in this slow cooker take on tikka masala to fend off winter chill. If the spice kick is too much for your family, you can cut the red pepper down by half without losing any of the dynamic flavor layers.
Easy Slow-Cooker Jambalaya
Easy Slow-Cooker Jambalaya Recipe
Have dinner ready when you come home with this ultimate, slow-cooker Jambalaya. Featuring chicken, shrimp and smoked sausage, this classic Creole rice dish is perfect for the slow-cooker as all the flavors blend together over time in a marvelous way. As a simple one-pot meal, bring Jambalaya to your next potluck as a crowd-pleasing dish that doesn't skimp on flavor or presentation. Don't be afraid of making too much because leftover Jambalaya still tastes great warmed up the next day with a splash of your favorite hot sauce.
Crock-Pot Chicken Teriyaki
Crock-Pot Chicken Teriyaki Recipe
It just doesn't get easier than 5 ingredients in the crock pot. The result? Tender, flavorful chicken that totally beats take-out. We recommend serving over rice or stir-fried veggies, garnished with extra sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
Crock Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup
Crock Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe
Warming, delicious, and incredibly simple, this Crock-Pot chicken enchilada soup recipe is the perfect ready-for-fall dinner.