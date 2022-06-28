9 Squash Casserole Recipes To Love All Year Round

Updated June 28, 2022
Easy to grow and easy to cook, squash are a popular addition to any vegetable garden throughout the year. With their mild flavor, squash particularly lend themselves to being baked into casseroles.  Most squash casseroles call for yellow squash, but zucchini, butternut squash, and spaghetti squash lend themselves to this family-friendly dish as well.  Plus, squash casseroles are easy to make ahead of time, making them perfect for busy weeknights or taking to a potluck dinner.  Make the most of your (or your neighbor's) garden harvest with these ooey-gooey squash casserole recipes that are sure to satisfy.  

Squash Casserole

Moms often serve this dish to picky eaters who don't want to eat their vegetables. It works every time, thanks to the crumbled crackers and creamy cheese traditionally found in this dish. This version is lighter—but your kids will never know the difference.

Squash Casserole

Why limit French fried onions to green bean casserole?  We love them on this cheesy squash casserole, too.

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

This squash casserole recipe is a hit with our users who make it for everything from family dinners to holiday buffets. It's rich, creamy, and sure to satisfy.

Cheesy Squash Casserole

Enjoy all the flavor of savory squash casserole without the guilt!  This ooey-gooey casserole is an excellent substitute for higher-fat traditional casseroles.  

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Our Spaghetti Squash Casserole has all the goodness of a cheesy pasta bake, and the absence of pasta makes room for lots of nutrients. The beef, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan keep that classic casserole taste intact, while the squash "noodles" hold up nicely and don't water out. The flavors keep this family-friendly, but it's especially great for anyone trying to avoid gluten.

Mom's Squash Casserole

This summer squash casserole makes the most of a bountiful yellow squash and zucchini squash harvest.  Loosely cover the casserole with aluminum foil halfway through the baking time so that the crackers don't overcook.

Lightened Squash Casserole

A combo of cornflakes and French fried onions adds an irresistible crunch to this squash casserole that's big on flavor and light on fat and calories.  

Easy Butternut Squash Casserole

This delightful twist on sweet potato casserole is sweet, warm, and comforting. If you're short on time, use Whole Foods' canned butternut squash purée instead of roasting your own. Marshmallows are optional, but recommended. 

Old-School Squash Casserole

This classic squash casserole is perfect for potlucks, holiday dinners, and everything in between.  Plenty of Ritz crackers and Parmesan cheese give this grandma-approved casserole a crunchy, savory topping.  

