Canning and Preserving Recipes

Stuck with extra produce like berries, vegetables, or beans? Try our simple canning recipes for marmalades, jellies, chutneys, jams, and pickled goods.

Editors' Picks

The 5 Summer Canning Recipes You Need Right Now
They'll let you hold onto that summer flavor way after the season ends.
19 Easy, Delicious Preserving Projects for This Winter
Get the most out of everything, from citrus to root veggies, with these no-fail guides and recipes.
Step-by-Step Canning Guide
Achieve perfectly preserved fruits and vegetables with this easy-to-follow, step-by-step canning guide.
How to Turn Leftover Wine into Jam—Really!
And cheers to that.
20+ Delicious Jam Recipes You'll Love
These homemade jam recipes highlight the sweet, irresitible flavor of fresh fruit, including strawberries, cherries, blueberries, peaches, and more.
Yes, You Can Make Jam from Vegetables Too
Try some carrot marmalade.
Inspiration and Ideas

We Tried 6 Raspberry Jams, Jellies, And Preserves And This Is the Best
Whether you’re spreading it on toast or planning to incorporate it into homemade pastries, we’re here to help you find the best commercial jarred raspberries for your money.
Around the World in 5 Jams, Jellies, and Spreads
There's more to life than grape jelly
This Formula for Spicy Pepper Jam Is Here to Rock Your Summer Meals
Make This the Summer You Start Making Jam
Savor Flavor With Homemade Jams and Pickles
Make a Tiny Batch of Jam with Your Saddest Leftover Fruit
