17 Best-Ever Quiches for An Awesome Breakfast or Brunch (or Dinner)
With their elegant look and creamy, savory fillings, quiches might just be the ultimate in sophistication. (And let's been honest, any food with a French name is automatically super fancy.). Quiches can be rich and indulgent, featuring meats like bacon and sausage, or lighter with vegetables like asparagus, summer squash, leeks, mushrooms, and spinach. Although most quiches are made with either homemade or store-bought pie crusts (or no crust at all), the crust can also be made from corn tortillas, hash browns, quinoa, or grits. Add a touch of sophistication to your next breakfast, brunch, or dinner table with one of these hearty and delicious quiches.
Zucchini and Goat Cheese Quiche (Quiche de Courgettes au Chèvre)
This dish is a bit of a project, but once you have the pastry rolled and pressed into the tart pan, most of the work is done, and you can do that well in advance. Keep the dough in the freezer, ready to bake when you need it.
Summer Squash, Bacon, and Mozzarella Quiche
Fill this homemade pie crust with a mixture of summer squash, bacon and creamy mozzarella. It is hard to believe this decadent quiche recipe has less than 300 calories.
Spinach, Caramelized Onion, and Feta Quiche
To decrease fat, we've used 2 egg yolks and 5 egg whites in this quiche recipe. Some egg yolks are necessary to produce a creamy filling.
Cheesy Crustless Mini Quiches
For a bite-sized alternative to traditional pie-shaped quiches, try single-serving quiches prepared in a muffin tin. These tasty mini quiches are an easy way to please a crowd, especially for springtime holiday celebrations like Easter and Mother's Day.
Mushroom, Gruyère, and Spinach Quiche
Mushroom lovers, meet your new favorite quiche. This spinach mushroom quiche is loaded with savory flavors thanks to a brilliant combination of veggies, thyme, bacon, and gruyere. The texture is rich, but a serving only clocks in at 317 calories. Serve with a salad, or just make it the star of your springtime brunch repertoire.
Ham, Swiss and Spinach Quiche
Prepare a warm, filling Ham, Swiss and Spinach Quiche for a breakfast dish that the whole family is sure to love.
Classic Quiche Lorraine
Turn your kitchen into a quaint French bistro with this Classic Quiche Lorraine.
Roquefort Quiche
This seven-ingredient quiche features Roquefort cheese, a well-known blue cheese produced in the caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon in southern France. Using a store-bought pastry crust keeps prep quick and easy.
Zucchini and Caramelized Onion Quiche
What better use could there be for an abundance of peak-season, fresh zucchini than making a comforting zucchini quiche? The vibrant summer vegetable is accentuated with a richly savory egg filling, flavored with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, garlic, and caramelized onions. The silky caramelized onions, which provide a subtle balancing sweetness, can be made ahead of time in order to keep the prep for the zucchini quiche quick and easy. Serve this elegant yet simple quiche as a part of your next brunch spread or with a green salad for a light and lovely lunch.
Basic Quiche
This quiche calls for store-bought frozen piecrust, which is a wonderful time-saver. Simply fill the piecrust with a mixture of sautéed yellow onions, fresh parsley, half and half, and Gruyère cheese. A sprinkle of ground nutmeg adds a little sweetness and brings all the flavors together.
Mini Bacon Quiches
These adorable mini quiches get their burst of flavor from crumbled bacon, sliced green onions, Parmesan cheese, and fresh thyme.
Asparagus, Spring Onion, and Feta Quiche (Aunt Rose's Quiche)
Brunch like a boss with Aunt Rose's spring asparagus quiche. Pro-Tip: Be patient before cutting into your quiche. Even though the top may appear perfectly golden and crispy, the inside is still playing catching up. A good rule of thumb is to cool at least 25-30 minutes.
Quiche Lorraine
This top-rated recipe is a reader favorite, and it's not hard to see why it's so beloved. Fast and fancy, a quiche was featured in nearly every issue of Southern Living in the seventies, but none was more popular than Quiche Lorraine. Our favorite version, of course, uses bacon.
Bacon-and-Leek Quiche
This savory homemade quiche features leeks and fresh thyme in addition to the bacon, giving it a light and delicate flavor that's perfect for spring.
Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
This quiche is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It also reheats beautifully, so bake an extra and take it to a friend.
Spinach and Feta Quiche with Quinoa Crust
This cheesy spinach quiche features a crust made from the ancient supergrain quinoa.
Asparagus and Morel Quiche
Umami-delicious morels pop up in Western woods and orchards, and make plump, savory nuggets in this quiche. For the neatest slices, make quiche a day ahead; let it cool, loosen it from pan edges, and chill. Cut into wedges, then reheat.