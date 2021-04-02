17 Best-Ever Quiches for An Awesome Breakfast or Brunch (or Dinner)

With their elegant look and creamy, savory fillings, quiches might just be the ultimate in sophistication. (And let's been honest, any food with a French name is automatically super fancy.). Quiches can be rich and indulgent, featuring meats like bacon and sausage, or lighter with vegetables like asparagus, summer squash, leeks, mushrooms, and spinach. Although most quiches are made with either homemade or store-bought pie crusts (or no crust at all), the crust can also be made from corn tortillas, hash browns, quinoa, or grits. Add a touch of sophistication to your next breakfast, brunch, or dinner table with one of these hearty and delicious quiches.