These Easy Flatbreads Are Just Two Ingredients Away

I'm a bread baker. I keep two sourdough starters going, I make homemade pizza dough, dinner rolls, luxurious buttery brioches, and hearty pumpernickel. I love making individual bakes like bagels and English muffins. And I especially love homemade flatbreads. Pitas and naans and the like are endlessly useful to have in your repertoire, from accompanying dips on your appetizer spread and filling bread baskets at a dinner party to making a fast and easy breakfast or lunch for one.

The thing about flatbreads, though, is that they really are at their best the moment they are made. Fresh is fabulous, but that can be inconvenient, especially for a yeasted bread.

Flatbread without the yeast?

So, you can imagine my delight when I discovered a flatbread dough that requires no yeast, no rising time, and only two ingredients! It comes together in a flash, you can make any size or shape you like, and the results are absolutely delicious.

The best part? It is a ratio-based recipe, so you can adjust the amount of dough you need based on your needs. Breakfast or lunch for one? You can make just enough dough for one or two flatbreads. Serving a crowd? Make a vat!

How to make Two-Ingredient Flatbread

The two ingredients you need for this recipe are full-fat Greek-style yogurt, and self-rising flour (make sure it's self-rising!). And you use them in a 1:1 ratio by volume. Don't want to dirty a measuring cup? Empty a fresh tub of yogurt into a bowl then fill the empty tub with flour.

Here's all you do:

1. Once your yogurt and flour are measured, knead into a supple dough, then roll out flatbreads any shape, size, or thickness you like.

2. Heat a nonstick skillet or griddle over medium high heat. Spray the flatbreads lightly with nonstick cooking spray, and place greased side down in the skillet, then spray the tops. (Alternatively, you can brush with the oil of your choice, or use ghee to cook.) If you like them crispier, use more fat so that the exterior fries a bit.

3. Cook about 2-3 minutes per side until speckled with brown on both sides, and slightly puffed, and the centers no longer feel squishy like raw dough. You can hold warm in a 200° oven while you make more or put into a basket lined with a tea towel and wrap.

And that's it! These flatbreads are very supple, so you can use them as wraps. And any leftovers can be cut into triangles and baked in a 400° oven for 8-10 minutes until crispy to make a version of pita dippers. If you want, you can top them after the first flip with cheese, herbs, or other toppings.