Bread Recipes

27 Awesome Recipes to Give Fresh New Life to Stale Bread
Instead of tossing your stale bread, turn those day-old pieces into foodie gold with one of these recipes that actually calls for old bread.
Let's Will Fall Into Coming Early With This Toasty Snickerdoodle Bread
It may not make the temperature drop, but this cinnamon-sugar loaf will help you manifest some seriously cozy vibes.
5 Essential Bread Baking Tools (And One You Don't Really Need)
Here's my list of the essential tools (and my favorite brands), plus one splurge investment that will change your life forever.
Braiding Bread Is the Prettiest Way to Combine Arts & Crafts With Baking—Here's How to Do It
The prettiest, tastiest, and cheapest therapy for what ails us
I Love My Sourdough Starter, But Never Use it For Bread
Here are 7 things to do with it, plus pro starter tips from Lionel Vatinet.
Ready to Make Your First Loaf of Homemade Bread? Here’s Where You Should Start
I have one word for you: focaccia.
Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits
With the help of store-bought baking mix, you can whip up a fresh batch of these cheesy biscuits whenever the craving strikes. No real baking expertise is required, simply combine Bisquick with milk and cheddar cheese and stir. You can easily commit this recipe to memory and volunteer yourself as the resident biscuit maker for holiday and celebratory gatherings with friends and family. If you’re feeling adventurous, try different varieties of cheddar in your biscuits, such as white cheddar or a smoky aged cheddar.
Golden Raisin and Honey Challah
This traditionally Jewish bread requires 2 rising times, but the rich anf fluffy result is definitely worth it. Toast it, top it with jam, or use leftovers in French toast. You can also use dark raisins, dried cranberries, or omit the raisins completely, if desired. Divide the dough into 3 pieces for easier braiding.
Banana-Nut Bread
Don't throw away overripe bananas. With just a few pantry staples you can turn those bruised beauties into delicious Banana-Nut Bread. You'll love my version spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Pumpkin Spice Cornbread
Put a little something extra in that cornbread with this pumpkin spice variation that celebrates autumn's most famous flavor. Less than ten ingredients are all you need for this easy and classic cornbread recipe that includes seasonal ingredients like pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. If you want an added dose of sweetness, simply top with fresh honey butter.
Savory Sage and Thyme Brioche Loaves
With just enough black pepper to make it spicy and herbs and duck fat to add richness, this bread is the epitome of savory and delicious. Duck fat can be found at specialty stores, but you can substitute chicken or turkey fat as well. Make sure to purchase active dry yeast (as opposed to rapid rise) for this recipe. We love the idea of a slice or two smothered in gravy, using this bread for a upgraded turkey sandwich, or using it to make a grilled cheese that's out-of-this-world.