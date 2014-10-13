Bread Recipes

Browse our collection of homemade bread recipes, including everything from fresh-baked biscuits to rolls and quick breads.

Staff Picks

27 Awesome Recipes to Give Fresh New Life to Stale Bread

Instead of tossing your stale bread, turn those day-old pieces into foodie gold with one of these recipes that actually calls for old bread.

Let's Will Fall Into Coming Early With This Toasty Snickerdoodle Bread

It may not make the temperature drop, but this cinnamon-sugar loaf will help you manifest some seriously cozy vibes.
By Darcy Lenz

5 Essential Bread Baking Tools (And One You Don't Really Need)

Here's my list of the essential tools (and my favorite brands), plus one splurge investment that will change your life forever.
By Stacey Ballis

Braiding Bread Is the Prettiest Way to Combine Arts & Crafts With Baking—Here's How to Do It

The prettiest, tastiest, and cheapest therapy for what ails us
By Stacey Ballis

I Love My Sourdough Starter, But Never Use it For Bread

Here are 7 things to do with it, plus pro starter tips from Lionel Vatinet.
By Jenn Rice

Ready to Make Your First Loaf of Homemade Bread? Here’s Where You Should Start

I have one word for you: focaccia.
By Darcy Lenz

Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits

4
With the help of store-bought baking mix, you can whip up a fresh batch of these cheesy biscuits whenever the craving strikes. No real baking expertise is required, simply combine Bisquick with milk and cheddar cheese and stir. You can easily commit this recipe to memory and volunteer yourself as the resident biscuit maker for holiday and celebratory gatherings with friends and family. If you’re feeling adventurous, try different varieties of cheddar in your biscuits, such as white cheddar or a smoky aged cheddar.
By MyRecipes

Golden Raisin and Honey Challah

This traditionally Jewish bread requires 2 rising times, but the rich anf fluffy result is definitely worth it. Toast it, top it with jam, or use leftovers in French toast. You can also use dark raisins, dried cranberries, or omit the raisins completely, if desired. Divide the dough into 3 pieces for easier braiding. 
By Deb Wise

Banana-Nut Bread

1
Don't throw away overripe bananas. With just a few pantry staples you can turn those bruised beauties into delicious Banana-Nut Bread. You'll love my version spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Pumpkin Spice Cornbread

Put a little something extra in that cornbread with this pumpkin spice variation that celebrates autumn's most famous flavor. Less than ten ingredients are all you need for this easy and classic cornbread recipe that includes seasonal ingredients like pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. If you want an added dose of sweetness, simply top with fresh honey butter. 

Savory Sage and Thyme Brioche Loaves

With just enough black pepper to make it spicy and herbs and duck fat to add richness, this bread is the epitome of savory and delicious. Duck fat can be found at specialty stores, but you can substitute chicken or turkey fat as well. Make sure to purchase active dry yeast (as opposed to rapid rise) for this recipe. We love the idea of a slice or two smothered in gravy, using this bread for a upgraded turkey sandwich, or using it to make a grilled cheese that's out-of-this-world.
By Adam Hickman

Rosemary-Garlic Beer Bread

How could beer bread get any easier, you ask? Enter: Homemade Bisquick.
By Corey Williams
Inspiration and Ideas

30 Bread Recipes With Active Dry Yeast
No matter what you're looking for, you'll love this collection of 30 bread recipes with active dry yeast. 
20 Easy Bread Recipes With No Yeast
No yeast? No problem! 
20 Homemade Bread Recipes That Use All-Purpose Flour
Everyone Loves Classic Banana Bread—But Here's How to Make Yours Even Better
15+ Pull-Apart Bread Recipes to Make ASAP
Why You Should Be Storing Your Bread In the Freezer
Caramel-Chocolate Sticky Buns
2

Love kisses? Then you'll love these sticky buns with a chocolate kiss hiding in the center. Out of kisses? They're just as good without them.

