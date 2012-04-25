Our Favorite Blueberry Cobblers and Pies

Blueberry-Lavender Pie With Almond Streusel Recipe

Few dishes say summer like a classic blueberry pie. And for anyone seeking a foolproof formula for the beloved bubbling berry dessert, this is the recipe to put in your arsenal. Although lavender may seem like an unnecessary frill on what should be an inherently simple delight, rest assured, fresh blueberries are undoubtedly the star here, with a subtle hint of the floral sweetness to play a supporting role. However, the culinary buds are easily eliminated from the pie should you wish to ditch 'em. Because blueberries and almonds are a natural dream team, this gracefully demure nut was an obvious choice for the crunchy streusel topping. Besides providing a delightfully sugary contrast to the juicy and not-too-sweet berry filling, the golden crumble saves you the trouble of having to roll out and arrange a top crust—which means a little less stands between you and a warm slice of blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream melting over its steaming innards. And that's what's important, after all.