Our Favorite Blueberry Cobblers and Pies

Updated April 25, 2012
Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Blueberry cobblers and pies are the epitome of summertime desserts. Made with fresh, in-season blueberries, these desserts will have everyone going back for seconds. Serve these decadent desserts with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or cold vanilla ice cream for instant summertime bliss.

Thyme-Scented Blueberry Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Thyme-Scented Blueberry Pie Recipe

Flavored with thyme and lemon and packed with juicy whole berries, this pie earned rave reviews in our Test Kitchen, especially when made with in-season fruit. Our secret? Quick-cooking tapioca, which makes the filling firm but not gelatinous. Mixing the tapioca with a cup of mashed blueberries ensures that the thickener will distribute evenly and not form clumps in the filling.

Blueberry-Lavender Pie With Almond Streusel

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Blueberry-Lavender Pie With Almond Streusel Recipe

Few dishes say summer like a classic blueberry pie. And for anyone seeking a foolproof formula for the beloved bubbling berry dessert, this is the recipe to put in your arsenal. Although lavender may seem like an unnecessary frill on what should be an inherently simple delight, rest assured, fresh blueberries are undoubtedly the star here, with a subtle hint of the floral sweetness to play a supporting role. However, the culinary buds are easily eliminated from the pie should you wish to ditch 'em. Because blueberries and almonds are a natural dream team, this gracefully demure nut was an obvious choice for the crunchy streusel topping. Besides providing a delightfully sugary contrast to the juicy and not-too-sweet berry filling, the golden crumble saves you the trouble of having to roll out and arrange a top crust—which means a little less stands between you and a warm slice of blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream melting over its steaming innards. And that's what's important, after all. 

Spiced Blueberry Pie

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Randy Mon

Spiced Blueberry Pie Recipe

Black pepper, nutmeg, and cloves play up the underlying spicy note of blueberries in this pie. Serve with whipped cream if you like.

Blueberry Pot Pie with Sour Cream Ice Cream

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Blueberry Pot Pie with Sour Cream Ice Cream Recipe

Make these individual blueberry desserts in individual ramekins or if you prefer, bake in a deep-dish pie plate and add a few more minutes of cook time.

Honey-Balsamic-Blueberry Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Honey-Balsamic-Blueberry Pie Recipe

Honey-Balsamic-Blueberry Pie is unexpected but oh-so right. A touch of tangy-sweet balsamic vinegar combined with honey, cinnamon, and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper magnifies the sweetness of blueberries. We love this buttery crust, but if time is short, substitute a store-bought one and simply crimp the edges.

 

Blueberry-Almond Cobbler

Blueberry-Almond Cobbler Recipe

Oats, almonds, and blueberries give this low-calorie dessert a triple dose of antioxidants and fiber. Top with lemon yogurt for a tangy twist.

Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Lisa Hubbard; Styling: Sara Quessenberry

Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

Topped with flaky drop biscuits, this sweet blueberry cobbler comes together quick for an easy family dessert.

Blueberry-Peach Cobbler

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Blueberry-Peach Cobbler Recipe

Sweet blueberries and peaches together in a fruit cobbler highlight the best of summer's bounty. The baking dish will be brimming with fruit and topping, so it's a good idea to place it on a foil-lined baking sheet before putting it in the oven.

Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Oxmoor House

Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

You're probably familiar with the style of American cobblers that top sweetened fruit with a cake, biscuit, or other pastry dough. This one's a little different, and I like it better. Here, a pancake-like batter goes on the bottom of the pan and the fruit is strewn over the top. In the oven, the fruit bakes into the batter, melding the two perfectly.

 

Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies Recipe

Fresh ginger (or 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger) gives the jammy berry filling a hint of heat. Assemble the pies one day in advance, and refrigerate until you're ready to fry.

Bisquick Topped Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Robin Bashinsky

Bisquick Topped Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

This biscuit topped blueberry cobbler recipe couldn't be easier. Breaking out your trusty Bisquick baking mix keeps the recipe effortless, but you could also top the vibrant berry filling with a simple homemade drop biscuit dough as well. Using ripe, juicy blueberries gives this summertime favorite the perfect level of sweetness, while vanilla extract contributes a floral depth and a little bit of aromatic lemon zest lends a lovely balance of brightness. Served warm with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream, this easy cobbler can't be beat. 

 

Deep-Dish Blueberry Pie

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Deep-Dish Blueberry Pie Recipe

The secret to a perfect lattice piecrust is simple: Work from the middle. This fresh blueberry pie is sure to impress the guests at your summer cookout.

Lattice-Topped Blueberry Pie

Credit: Corey Williams / MyRecipes

Lattice-Topped Blueberry Pie Recipe

Who knew that eating pie could be good for you? Six cups of fresh blueberries are packed into this favorite dessert, helping prevent memory loss and cell damage.

Blueberry-Peach Skillet Pie

Credit: Oxmoor House

Blueberry-Peach Skillet Pie Recipe

Use a cast iron skillet to bake this pie—there's something satisfyingly old-fashioned about it. This pie has no bottom crust, which makes it quick to prepare, perfect for a last-minute dessert. Try it topped with a scoop of ice cream.

Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell

Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

While variations abound, a traditional cobbler is a baked, deep-dish fruit dessert that's topped with a biscuit sprinkled with sugar to give it a bit of crunch and color. This blueberry cobbler is a similar version that uses a light, dumpling-like topping instead of a dense biscuit.

Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes

Credit: Becky Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes Recipe

Make a shortcut version of a fruit cobbler by spooning the blueberry mixure over refirgerated biscuits cut into star shapes.

Mom's Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Gooseberry Patch

Mom's Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

Make a blueberry cobbler in the slow cooker using blueberry pie filling and refrigerated biscuits.

Berry-Peach Cobbler with Sugared Almonds

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro

Berry-Peach Cobbler with Sugared Almonds Recipe

A delicious combination of blueberries, blackberries, and peaches yields a sweet, juicy dessert that's the epitome of summer.

