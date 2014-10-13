35+ Fabulous Ground Beef Recipes

Ground beef is one of the most versatile and affordable meats to cook with, especially when you're trying to get dinner on the table fast. It’s a staple ingredient that you can stock the freezer with, and rely on at any moment’s notice for an easy and satisfying dinner without stressing a lengthy cook time. Whether you are in the mood for a casserole, burgers, or even a salad, ground beef has got you covered. You can sauce it, stew it, bake it, and crumble it for an unlimited list of crave-worthy dishes. Here are some of our favorites.