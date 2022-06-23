This Make-Ahead Breakfast Fruit Crisp Is My New Summer Go-To

We are headed into peak summer fruit season, as berries abound and stone fruits hit markets, and that means a summer of baked fruit desserts, from crisps to cobblers to crumbles: warm bowls of fruit swimming in sweet, thickened juices, topped with rich crispy toppings, and paired with ice cream or whipped cream to bring them to life. And while I am certainly not above having a small serving of leftover crisp for breakfast, I do prefer not to start my day on such a sugar high.

Problem solved: the Breakfast Crisp!

But the principle of a cooked fruit compote topped with some crunch with a little bit of dairy to elevate it is a breakfast I can get behind. So, I took my favorite crisp recipe and put on my breakfast hat and made some changes. I removed all but a small amount of the sugar in the fruit, to let it shine and stay fresh tasting. I swapped out the butter-rich sugary crisp topping in favor of a store-bought low-sugar granola with some extra slivered almonds for crunch and a little bonus protein. And I serve it with a dollop of vanilla or honey flavored Greek yogurt instead of ice cream or whipped cream. You can mix the fruit the night before and let it hang out in the fridge overnight, and add the topping in the morning before baking, or you can bake ahead and reheat in a 350° oven for 15-20 minutes before serving. It is best served warm, but not hot.

Easy Breakfast Crisp

2 pounds fruit, washed and cut up

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon cardamom or cinnamon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons tapioca flour

1 cup granola, preferably a low-sugar variety

½ cup slivered almonds

Vanilla or honey Greek yogurt for serving

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Toss the fruit in a bowl with the sugar, cardamom, lemon juice, and flour. Pour the fruit into a 9-or 10-inch-square baking dish. Sprinkle the granola and almonds evenly over the fruit.

3. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top is browned and the juices are bubbling up around the edge. Remove from the oven and cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Best fruits to use in Easy Breakfast Crip

Of course, anything you spot at the farmers market or your local grocery story will do beautifully. Want some inspiration? Here are some of my favorite summer combinations: