Maya Gandara

Maya Gandara is an Ecommerce Writer covering beauty, fashion, and lifestyle at Meredith. When not testing the latest buzzy skincare, you can find her shooting film photography around Brooklyn or cozying up with a good novel.
PSA: Our Place Just Launched the Perfect Pot—and It's Already Selling Out 
Article
It combines every single kind of pot into one sleek design.
Le Creuset Just Dropped a Rare Sale on Its Nonstick Cookware-Up to $500 Off
Article
These deals won't last much longer.
Amazon Shoppers Say This Lodge Griddle Pan Makes 'Photo-Quality Pancakes'—and It’s on Sale for $28
Article
Over 9,800 people love it.
These Reusable Storage Bags Keep My Leftovers Fresh for Over a Week
Article
And they take up minimal space in my kitchen.
This Smart Thermometer Is Like an Extra Pair of Hands in the Kitchen—and It's on Sale
Article
Use it with your oven, stovetop, grill, or smoker.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, Griddle Pans, and Dutch Ovens Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon Right Now
Article
Hurry, these deals won't last.
Le Creuset's Early Black Friday Deals Are Going Fast—Here's What You Can Still Grab 
Article
Shop pro-level knives, stainless steel cookware, and nonstick bakeware on sale.
Amazon’s Top-Selling Digital Meat Thermometer Is Just $9 Right Now
Article
It has over 18,000 five-star ratings.
Le Creuset Just Discounted All of Its Non-Stick Metal Bakeware—Up to 45% Off
Article
Grab a five-piece set for $82 off.
Le Creuset’s Stainless Steel Cookware, Cutlery, and More Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
Article
You can save $485 on a 10-piece cookware set.
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Le Creuset, and More Are Up to 70% Off for Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale
Article
Don't miss out on outdoor grills, major appliances, and furniture, too.
Williams Sonoma Just Discounted All Breville Appliances-Up to $1,400 Off
Video
Shop smart ovens, blenders, juicers, and more for up to 45% off.
This $15 Peeler Set Can Tackle the Trickiest Produce With Ease
Video
Even the softest fruits won’t fall apart.
Attention! Williams Sonoma Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware for Up to 55% Off
Article
Dutch ovens, bakeware, frying pans, and more are all on sale.
Wayfair Just Discounted All of Its Cuisinart Products—Including a Cookware Set for $200 Off
Article
Shop air fryers, coffee makers, knives, and much more at deep discounts.
I Kicked the Viral Whipped Coffee Trend Up a Notch by Infusing It With CBD
Article
Try it for yourself while CBDistillery’s oil tincture is on sale.
All-Clad Just Discounted Nearly All Its Cookware at Nordstrom—Up to 57% Off
Video
It’s time you gave your kitchen essentials an upgrade.
Can’t Find Yeast Anywhere? Try These Easy-to-Use Bread Mixes
Video
Just add water and oil, then knead before popping in the oven.
These Powerful Blenders Whip Up Smoothies in Under 60 Seconds—and They’re on Sale
Video
This good of a deal is normally reserved for Black Friday.
