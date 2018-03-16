Extra Crispy

SEO Path
EC 17 Green Breakfasts to Make for St. Patrick's Day
On St. Patrick's Day, you may get pinched if you don't wear green. But leprechauns would probably appreciate some green on your plate as well. To make the most of the greenest day of the year, try out these 17 breakfast recipes—from cocktails to quickbreads and, yes, some avocado toast, too.
Green Michelada
This green michelada is what happens when you combine a bloody mary and a green juice.
Many sensible people eat a little something for breakfast. If they're hungry, maybe they will go out for a big breakfast. If they're ridiculously hungry, OK, sure, maybe they’d order everything on the menu. But coming home with the actual restaurant? It might sound crazy, but it’s not far off from what recently happened to a man in Michigan.
This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday, meaning that you can spend the whole day getting wasted without your coworkers judging you for drinking Jameson at your desk. But before you set out to spend the day celebrating a cultural heritage you may have no part of, there’s something important we need to talk about: stop with the green food.
When people talk about Hawaii, they'll mention the crystal clear water, the abundance of palm trees, and the nearly-omnipresent rainbows. They may talk about surfing, or cracking open coconuts, or hiking to the top of a volcano. But no one ever mentions an extremely important reason to visit America's fiftieth state: Hawaii's breakfast game is on point. In the few days I was there recently, I did my darnedest to try all that the Aloha State had to offer when it came to the first meal of the day. Here's what you've got to try when you make it to these beautiful islands.
An alarming new study has shown that most of the bottled water available for purchase is contaminated with microplastics.
The French are known for… let’s just say… taking a relaxed approach to life. Most activities can wait until after a glass of wine and cigarette. But even with that in mind, here’s some news that might shock American’s non-European sensibilities: A baker in France was fined about $3,700 for keeping his bakery open too much.